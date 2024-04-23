The sports category has moved to a new website.

What to do if you default NHIF payments for 1 year

Amos Robi

Here's a detailed explanation of what happens and the steps you can take to reactivate your NHIF card.

A man with medical problems
A man with medical problems

For many Kenyans, managing contributions, to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) can be challenging.

Economic fluctuations, personal emergencies, and changes in financial circumstances can lead to missed payments.

These payments can stretch to a year-long and leave you with no health insurance cover if you entirely depend on NHIF.

If you have not paid your National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) contributions for more than a year, there is a provision that can help alleviate the burden of accumulated penalties and allow you to restart your contributions without the additional financial strain.

An AI-generated image of a patient-in-a-hospital-reception
An AI-generated image of a patient-in-a-hospital-reception

Here’s a detailed explanation of what happens and the steps you can take to reactivate your NHIF card.

According to the NHIF policy, if your card has been inactive for over 12 months due to non-payment, you are eligible for a waiver of all accumulated penalties.

This policy is designed to assist members who may have faced financial difficulties, preventing them from making regular payments.

By waiving penalties, NHIF helps members regain their health insurance benefits without being burdened by the high costs that could have accrued during the period of inactivity.

Once you decide to restart your contributions, your NHIF card will not be immediately active.

NHIF card
NHIF card
There is a waiting period. Your card will be active after 2 months (60 days). During this time, NHIF processes your reactivation request and ensures that all administrative requirements are fulfilled before reinstating your health coverage.

If you default for more than a year, you are treated like a new entrant in the scheme.

They can reactivate their NHIF cover by paying Sh1,500 which will act as your three months’ contribution.

You will then have to wait for 2 months (60 days) from the date of payment for your cover to be active. You are then advised to subsequently make monthly payments to avoid penalties.

NHIF offices
NHIF offices

Reactivating your NHIF cover means that you will once again have access to the comprehensive medical coverage provided by NHIF, which includes outpatient and inpatient services, maternity care, and surgery, among other benefits.

This is crucial for mitigating out-of-pocket medical expenses and ensuring that you and your family receive necessary medical care without undue financial stress.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

