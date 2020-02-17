Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a condition that you will hear people talk about often. We talk about autism, cerebral palsy, and such while forgetting about ADHD which is a condition that not only affects children but also adults yet sometimes, goes unnoticed. According to a study undertaken at the pediatric unit at the Aga Khan University hospital in Nairobi, 60-80 cases of ADHD go unnoticed.
What is ADHD?
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is believed to be one of the most common mental disorders affecting children. Children with ADHD struggle to focus, are hyperactive and may also have trouble in controlling their impulses. These problems more often than not end up affecting them in different areas in life even in adulthood if the condition goes undiagnosed.
Children with ADHD may have low self-esteem, poor performance in school, injuries and conflicts while relating with other people. Once the children become adolescents and finally adults, people with ADHD might get into drug abuse, have problems with employment, and, experience difficulties in their work and social life.
What are the signs of ADHD in children?
Like with any other condition, it’s easier to manage ADHD with early diagnosis. Although there is no known cure for ADHD, there are several treatment options that can be used to manage the condition from a young age. Treatment of ADHD may include medication and also behavioural therapies.
To know if your child could be having ADHD, here are some telltale signs you can watch out for:
Gets easily distracted
Trouble staying focused when playing or doing a task
Avoids/dislikes tasks involving mental effort
Difficulties in following instructions
Fidgeting
Talks too much
Interrupts other’s conversations/games and activities
Always in constant motion
Hardly finishes assigned tasks
Do not seem to listen
Causes of ADHD
There is no known cause of ADHD. However, certain things play a role and some people are at a higher risk than others. For instance, genetics are known to play a role while children born prematurely or underweight are also at a higher risk.
Head injuries of the child, smoking and taking alcohol during pregnancy might also contribute to ADHD.