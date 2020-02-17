Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a condition that you will hear people talk about often. We talk about autism, cerebral palsy, and such while forgetting about ADHD which is a condition that not only affects children but also adults yet sometimes, goes unnoticed. According to a study undertaken at the pediatric unit at the Aga Khan University hospital in Nairobi, 60-80 cases of ADHD go unnoticed.

What is ADHD?

ADHD in children

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is believed to be one of the most common mental disorders affecting children. Children with ADHD struggle to focus, are hyperactive and may also have trouble in controlling their impulses. These problems more often than not end up affecting them in different areas in life even in adulthood if the condition goes undiagnosed.

Children with ADHD may have low self-esteem, poor performance in school, injuries and conflicts while relating with other people. Once the children become adolescents and finally adults, people with ADHD might get into drug abuse, have problems with employment, and, experience difficulties in their work and social life.

What are the signs of ADHD in children?

Like with any other condition, it’s easier to manage ADHD with early diagnosis. Although there is no known cure for ADHD, there are several treatment options that can be used to manage the condition from a young age. Treatment of ADHD may include medication and also behavioural therapies.

To know if your child could be having ADHD, here are some telltale signs you can watch out for:

Gets easily distracted

Trouble staying focused when playing or doing a task

Avoids/dislikes tasks involving mental effort

Difficulties in following instructions

Fidgeting

Talks too much

Interrupts other’s conversations/games and activities

Always in constant motion

Hardly finishes assigned tasks

Do not seem to listen

Causes of ADHD

There is no known cause of ADHD. However, certain things play a role and some people are at a higher risk than others. For instance, genetics are known to play a role while children born prematurely or underweight are also at a higher risk.

Head injuries of the child, smoking and taking alcohol during pregnancy might also contribute to ADHD.