Imagine going for a sleepover at your bae’s place only to discover that you forgot to carry your toothbrush with you. Saddening, right? Especially if it’s already late in the night and you can’t get an open shop to buy a new one. It can be very embarrassing especially if the plan was to get things a little bit steamy. But worry not, forgetting your toothbrush should not be a reason to spoil your experience while travelling.

Try these tips to freshen up your breath and avoid embarrassments:

1. Your index finger is your friend

You can use your index finger to clean your teeth

If there’s nothing else that you think can be helpful, just make use of your index finger. The tips of your fingers are not so smooth and that texture is good enough to remove the gunk on the surface of your teeth. If you have toothpaste, apply some on your finger then rub your teeth. After that, rinse your mouth with water and you are good to go.

2. Baking soda

Baking soda

If you can access a kitchen, get some baking soda and use it to clean and freshen your breath. Put some baking soda on your finger and clean your teeth. Keep adding more until you are done cleaning all the teeth before rinsing with water.

3. Floss

Flossing should be done correctly to improve oral hygiene

Maybe you do not have a toothbrush but you have floss? Pretty good. Flossing will remove the food particles in places that the toothbrush cannot reach.

4. Mouthwash

Swishing mouthwash - gif(AR15)

This should not be used as an alternative for toothpaste but when you don’t have any other choice, you can use it for fresh breath. Just swish it in your mouth and spit it out.

5. Use a twig

As archaic as it sounds, a twig does a great job when it comes to cleaning your teeth. If you can get it, your problem is solved.

6. A clean cloth

Washcloth (Row House Yarn)

The other option is to rub your teeth with a clean wet cloth. Even though it won’t clean in between your teeth, it will get rid of most of the gunk on your teeth and tongue.

7. Paper towel

If you still can’t get a clean washcloth that you can use, then try paper towel. Just wet a little bit and wrap it around your index finger to clean your teeth.