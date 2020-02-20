Sweating is the body’s mechanism to cool itself. Even though we all sweat, there are people who sweat more than normal. People with hyperhidrosis sweat so much that sweat could literally be dripping from their body parts or their clothes could be wet from the sweat. They sweat even when it’s not hot and they are just resting. For instance, someone could just be sweating while seated and watching the television.

If you have been well all along and then started sweating, don’t just ignore it. Sometimes the body tries to speak to us and we fail to pay attention. Do not let the excessive sweating embarrass you or make you uncomfortable when you are around people.

Primary hyperhidrosis

Sometimes, hyperhidrosis has no cause and runs in the family. With such people, their sweat a lot on their palms, soles, face, underarms and the head without any trigger. And when there’s a trigger such as anxiety, the sweating worsens. This is known as primary hyperhidrosis and starts during childhood.

Secondary hyperhidrosis

When we sweat, it goes everywhere... even down there.

You might also be sweating excessively because you have an underlying health condition – which why you should see your doctor if you are concerned about the change. Secondary hyperhidrosis begins in adulthood, you might sweat all over your body when sleeping or just one area. The sweating may also result from the medication you are taking. Some of the common reasons why you might be experiencing excessive sweating include:

Diabetes

Malaria

HIV/AIDS

Cancer

Gout

Obesity

Tuberculosis

Thyroid issues

Heart disease

Spinal injury

Other causes include drug and substance abuse, pregnancy, and, perimenopause.

