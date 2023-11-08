The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 reasons some women still get pregnant even when on family planning

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Family planning methods are designed to be highly effective in preventing pregnancy, but no method is 100% foolproof.

Why some women get pregnant on a plan
There are several reasons some people may become pregnant while using family planning methods:

1. User error: Human error is a common factor in contraceptive failure. Users may forget to take their birth control pills, miss appointments for contraceptive injections, or improperly use barrier methods like condoms.

2. Inconsistent use: Some contraceptive methods, such as the birth control pill, require consistent and correct use to be effective.

Missing even a single dose or taking the pill at irregular times can reduce its effectiveness.

3. Method failure: While most contraceptive methods are highly effective, there is still a small failure rate associated with each method.

For example, even when used correctly, condoms can break or slip, and intrauterine devices (IUDs) may occasionally shift.

4. Medications and medical conditions: Certain medications and medical conditions can interfere with the effectiveness of hormonal contraceptives.

For example, antibiotics and certain anti-seizure medications can reduce the effectiveness of birth control pills.

5. Conception before using contraception: Some people may become pregnant shortly after starting a new contraceptive method because they were already pregnant before they began using it.

6. Expired or damaged contraception: Using expired or damaged contraception can reduce its effectiveness.

7. Emergency contraception: In cases of unprotected sex or contraceptive failure, emergency contraception can be used to prevent pregnancy. However, it must be taken within a specific timeframe to be effective.

8. Incorrect application or insertion: Some contraceptive methods, like diaphragms, cervical caps, or contraceptive rings, require proper application and insertion. Errors in placement can lead to contraceptive failure.

9. Missing injection appointment: When you are on the injection family planning method, missing your next injection appointment at the hospital can lead to pregnancy.

10. IUD falling out: In some cases, during urination, IUD can fall out without the woman’s knowledge, which can lead to pregnancy when she has unprotected sex.

It's essential for individuals using family planning methods to receive proper education and guidance on their chosen method and to use it correctly and consistently.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

