10 reasons some women still get pregnant even when on family planning

1. User error: Human error is a common factor in contraceptive failure. Users may forget to take their birth control pills, miss appointments for contraceptive injections, or improperly use barrier methods like condoms.

2. Inconsistent use: Some contraceptive methods, such as the birth control pill, require consistent and correct use to be effective.

Missing even a single dose or taking the pill at irregular times can reduce its effectiveness.

3. Method failure: While most contraceptive methods are highly effective, there is still a small failure rate associated with each method.

For example, even when used correctly, condoms can break or slip, and intrauterine devices (IUDs) may occasionally shift.

4. Medications and medical conditions: Certain medications and medical conditions can interfere with the effectiveness of hormonal contraceptives.

For example, antibiotics and certain anti-seizure medications can reduce the effectiveness of birth control pills.

5. Conception before using contraception: Some people may become pregnant shortly after starting a new contraceptive method because they were already pregnant before they began using it.

6. Expired or damaged contraception: Using expired or damaged contraception can reduce its effectiveness.

7. Emergency contraception: In cases of unprotected sex or contraceptive failure, emergency contraception can be used to prevent pregnancy. However, it must be taken within a specific timeframe to be effective.

8. Incorrect application or insertion: Some contraceptive methods, like diaphragms, cervical caps, or contraceptive rings, require proper application and insertion. Errors in placement can lead to contraceptive failure.

9. Missing injection appointment: When you are on the injection family planning method, missing your next injection appointment at the hospital can lead to pregnancy.

10. IUD falling out: In some cases, during urination, IUD can fall out without the woman’s knowledge, which can lead to pregnancy when she has unprotected sex.

