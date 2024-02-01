The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Boy or girl? Why a man determines the gender of a baby

Denis Mwangi

Have you ever wondered what dictates whether a tiny life blossoms into a boy or a girl?

How women can prevent unwanted pregnancy [Blackgirltherapy]
How women can prevent unwanted pregnancy [Blackgirltherapy]

Many Kenyan parents are usually anxious to know the gender of their baby and with the advancement in technology, a baby’s gender can be known even before birth.

It's not uncommon for soon-to-be parents to harbour secret hopes or dreams about their baby's gender.

Some parents express subtle preferences, while others may openly share their desires for a specific gender.

In this article, we’ll look at the roles both parents play in determining the gender of a child.

ADVERTISEMENT
A pregnant woman
A pregnant woman Pulse Nigeria

Human reproduction is a complex yet amazing process. It all starts with chromosomes, the tiny cell structures that carry our genes.

Humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, and one of these pairs determines our gender – these are called the sex chromosomes, known as X and Y.

A man’s sperm typically has one X and one Y chromosome (XY), while a woman’s eggs have two X chromosomes (XX).

ADVERTISEMENT

Women always contribute an X chromosome. Men, however, can contribute either an X or a Y chromosome.

READ: Men: 10 things you should avoid doing to your pregnant partner

Fertilization happens when a sperm cell and an egg cell unite. The gender of the baby is determined at this exact moment.

If the sperm carrying an X chromosome fertilizes the egg, the baby will be female (XX). If a Y-carrying sperm fertilizes the egg, the baby will be male (XY).

ADVERTISEMENT
Why men determine the gender of a baby
Why men determine the gender of a baby Why men determine the gender of a baby Pulse Live Kenya

For this reason, it is accurate to say that men play a determining role in the gender of a baby. Since the egg from the female always contributes an X chromosome, it is the sperm from the male that ultimately determines the baby's gender.

This also debunks some cultural myths in Kenya where some men will blame their partners if the baby's gender doesn't turn out like they had hoped.

Sometimes, variations can occur with sex chromosomes leading to genetic conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

You might wonder if it's more likely to have a boy or a girl. Statistically, it's nearly a 50/50 chance, similar to flipping a coin. However, this process is entirely random and left to chance.

Younger women often have no preexisting health conditions that can complicate pregnancy. [Pinterest]
Younger women often have no preexisting health conditions that can complicate pregnancy. [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

There are many myths about predicting or influencing a baby's gender. From eating certain foods to timing conception, these beliefs lack scientific backing. Gender determination is a genetic process, not influenced by such external factors.

Here are some of the most common gender prediction myths:

ADVERTISEMENT

Food Cravings

One popular belief is that if a pregnant woman craves sweets, she is likely to have a girl. On the other hand, cravings for salty or sour foods are said to indicate a boy. There's no scientific evidence to support this claim.

READ: Struggles only a pregnant woman can understand

Morning Sickness Severity

It's often said that severe morning sickness is a sign of having a girl. However, morning sickness can vary widely among pregnancies, regardless of the baby's gender.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby's Heart Rate

Another common myth is that a faster heart rate (over 140 beats per minute) indicates a girl, while a slower heart rate suggests a boy. Scientific studies have shown that there's no significant difference in the heart rates of male and female fetuses.

Shape and Height of the Belly

Some people believe that carrying the baby high indicates a girl, while carrying low means a boy. The shape and height of the pregnant belly are influenced by the mother's body type, muscle strength, and the baby's position.

Hair Texture and Skin Condition

ADVERTISEMENT

Some believe that dull, limp hair and skin issues during pregnancy indicate a girl, due to the baby “stealing” the mother’s beauty. In reality, changes in hair texture and skin condition are due to hormonal changes during pregnancy.

Recommended articles

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 things you can do with a foam cleaner to make your cleaning work easier

10 things you can do with a foam cleaner to make your cleaning work easier

Boy or girl? Why a man determines the gender of a baby

Boy or girl? Why a man determines the gender of a baby

Why women's noses might get bigger during pregnancy

Why women's noses might get bigger during pregnancy

8 challenges baby daddies face in co-parenting

8 challenges baby daddies face in co-parenting

John Kaveke to headline 'Trace In the City' campus tour at Technical University of Kenya

John Kaveke to headline 'Trace In the City' campus tour at Technical University of Kenya

Top 10 Italian wine bars & restaurants in Kenya, according to Gambero Rosso

Top 10 Italian wine bars & restaurants in Kenya, according to Gambero Rosso

10 most notorious scammers in human history

10 most notorious scammers in human history

The 8 Best Mattresses to Help You Sleep Better

The 8 Best Mattresses to Help You Sleep Better

How teenagers navigate the nuances of social media – and what adults can learn

How teenagers navigate the nuances of social media – and what adults can learn

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

People with the same AS,SS genotype [Pexels]

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

How to relieve an itchy scalp (Black Hair Information)

3 effective ways to soothe an itchy scalp

Get your baby to sleep in a noisy environment

Here are 3 tips on how to get your baby to sleep in a noisy environment

Common causes of male infertility [Shuttershock]

Men are infertile because of these 4 popular activities