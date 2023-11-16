The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Men: 10 things you should avoid doing to your pregnant partner

Amos Robi

From criticizing body changes to complaining about her cravings, these things will make your partner's pregnancy journey stressful

A pregnant wife and his partner

Welcoming a new life into the world is an exhilarating journey, and for expectant couples, it's a time filled with joy, anticipation, and perhaps a touch of anxiety.

While women experience the physical and emotional changes of pregnancy firsthand, it's essential for their partners to offer unwavering support and understanding.

To ensure a smooth pregnancy experience, here are 10 things men should avoid doing to their expectant partners.

Pregnancy often brings about hormonal fluctuations that can lead to mood swings. It's crucial for men to avoid dismissing these changes and instead approach them with empathy and patience.

Pregnancy comes with physical discomfort such as morning sickness, backaches, and fatigue.

Men should refrain from underestimating these challenges and, instead, find ways to ease the discomfort, be it through a soothing massage or assisting with daily tasks.

Attending prenatal checkups is a shared responsibility. Men should avoid forgetting or neglecting these important appointments, showing active involvement in the health and well-being of both the mother and the unborn child.

Husband and wife caressing bare pregnant stomach Husband and wife caressing bare pregnant stomach Pulse Live Kenya

Open and honest communication is crucial during pregnancy. Men should avoid overlooking the importance of talking about expectations, fears, and the changes both partners are experiencing.

Pregnancy inevitably brings about physical transformations. Men should steer clear of making critical comments about their partner's changing body and instead express appreciation for the incredible journey they are embarking on together.

Pregnancy can impact libido differently for each woman. Some may experience an increased sex drive, while others may find it decreases.

Understanding and respecting these changes without pressure contribute to a supportive and harmonious environment.

Birth plans are integral to a smooth childbirth experience. Actively participate in discussions about birthing preferences, ensuring alignment and a sense of shared decision-making.

A pregnant wife and his partner A pregnant wife and his partner Pulse Live Kenya

Cravings, often synonymous with pregnancy, are intriguing phenomena that captivate both expectant mothers and those around them.

These intense desires for specific foods can range from the commonplace to the peculiar and are often fueled by hormonal fluctuations.

Do not ignore these desires and do your best to satisfy them with little or no complaints.

Pregnancy often necessitates adjustments to lifestyle and routines. Avoid criticizing these changes; instead, embrace them as a shared commitment to a healthy pregnancy.

There will be a need for longer sleeping hours, changes in the wardrobe and even how she handles normal day-to-day tasks.

