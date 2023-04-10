5 conversations to expect at work after the Easter holiday

'It should have been longer'

Look, there's no such thing as a long holiday especially when it happens once a year. Even though at the start it seems like Tuesday is forever away, for some people, it comes too soon and once work starts it is easy to forget.

Who visited family and those who celebrated solo

It may not be outright about what someone did during the holiday but they will mention who was involved and what transpired. There will be mentions of family, friends, neighbours, church, and the epic moments in between.

The memes

Get ready to see the fire Easter theme memes that you missed because you're not on Tik Tok even to this day or you were hiding from social media to enjoy your holiday.

The food

Have ever heard of or been involved in a food hangover? You might experience one of the two upon return to work. It is almost surreal to return to ordering food after days away on home-cooked meals.

The events

Liverpool and Arsenal match? You may hear about it. The Easter party or travel package? You may hear about it. Overall, be prepared for the long weekend round-up.