5 conversations to expect at work after the Easter holiday

Martha Kemigisha

Easter holiday is the longest holiday recognised worldwide. Upon returning to work on Tuesday, here are some conversations to may expect from colleagues.

Courtesy

The Easter buzz can go on for a few days as everyone settles back into their routine. There's just so much to talk about that transpires on the days everyone is away from work. This is one way to reignite the team spirit and these conversations may appear somewhere.

Look, there's no such thing as a long holiday especially when it happens once a year. Even though at the start it seems like Tuesday is forever away, for some people, it comes too soon and once work starts it is easy to forget.

It may not be outright about what someone did during the holiday but they will mention who was involved and what transpired. There will be mentions of family, friends, neighbours, church, and the epic moments in between.

Get ready to see the fire Easter theme memes that you missed because you're not on Tik Tok even to this day or you were hiding from social media to enjoy your holiday.

Have ever heard of or been involved in a food hangover? You might experience one of the two upon return to work. It is almost surreal to return to ordering food after days away on home-cooked meals.

Liverpool and Arsenal match? You may hear about it. The Easter party or travel package? You may hear about it. Overall, be prepared for the long weekend round-up.

Easter conversations can be a way for colleagues to patch the holiday experience with their return to work. It is a way of socialising after being apart for a while, so embrace it before it is packed away.

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

5 conversations to expect at work after the Easter holiday