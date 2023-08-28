Cate Waruguru's rich hubby treats her to romantic birthday dinner in U.S. [Photos]

The couple was joined by close friends during the getaway in Dallas, Texas in the United States.

Cate Waruguru rocked a pink dress while her hubby donned a black blazer and trousers to match.

In an appreciation post to her hubby, the former woman rep thanked him for the romantic gesture and for his love and support through the years.

Former Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru was treated to a sumptuous dinner by her husband Peter Waweru to celebrate her 37th birthday in style. Pulse Live Kenya

“Dear Husband Peter Waweru. Thank you a million times for showering me with your unconditional love. My deepest appreciation once again for celebrating my 37th birthday in a special way at Dallas Texas.

“Seven represents completion & perfection. I dearly thank God that He made you my life partner & beshty wangu wa nguvu. You have shown love unconditional continuas mapenzi. Your Faith in God, and fervent Prayer has taught me the power of patience in life,” Waruguru said in an emotional post.

Waweru is a wealthy businessman and also serves as the secretary of the Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

In 2021, he revealed that he had divorced his first wife of 10 years, Zipporah.

Waweru also told the media that his relationship with Waruguru was brewed during a time when he was experiencing frustrations in his first marriage.

Waruguru, one of his childhood friends, was empathetic about his situation and they struck a cordial relationship.