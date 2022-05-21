Cate Waruguru reveals DP Ruto's offer after losing UDA nomination

Speaking to KTN News on Friday May 20, a confident Waruguru confirmed that the UDA party leader assured her that the party would nominate her to parliament.

“The most important thing is that I will be in the 13th Parliament. I will be sworn in even before those who are contesting arrive. There are many ways to get to Parliament,” Waruguru stated.

She disclosed that after losing to incumbent Laikipia East MP Amin Deddy, in the UDA primaries, she was called to a meeting in which she vented her frustrations and was assured of party support.

Waruguru added that she decided against contesting as an independent candidate or decamping to another party and instead opted to focus on campaigning for DP Ruto after being assured of a place in the next parliament.

“I spoke with the DP and I reiterated my loyalty to the Kenya Kwanza alliance and the UDA party. He understood the basis of my argument, especially when I underlined that the party primaries were unfair.

“There were election malpractices and UDA failed the people but I will not let my frustrations divert my attention from my main goal,” Waruguru noted.

Cate Waruguru's sacrifices to support Ruto and disappointment

The lawmaker noted that a number of women supporting DP Ruto were shortchanged during the party primaries, citing herself as an example.

“Most of my area residents were saddened by the fact that I and other staunch Ruto supporters were not given direct tickets," Waruguru lamented.

She explained that she made a lot of sacrifices supporting DP Ruto, only to be shortchanged at the nominations, but has since opted to accept the outcome and move on.

“I have gone to every breath and height to fight for Ruto as a woman, and so have others like MP Peris Tobiko of Kajiado East and Bomet Woman Representative Joyce Korir.