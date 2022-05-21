RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Cate Waruguru reveals DP Ruto's offer after losing UDA nomination

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Most of my area residents were saddened by the fact that I and other staunch Ruto supporters were not given direct tickets - Cate Waruguru

DP Ruto receives Cate Waruguru at his Karen residence
DP Ruto receives Cate Waruguru at his Karen residence

Fiery Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru has opened up on a private meeting she had with Deputy President William Ruto shortly after she lost in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) UDA party primaries.

Recommended articles

Speaking to KTN News on Friday May 20, a confident Waruguru confirmed that the UDA party leader assured her that the party would nominate her to parliament.

“The most important thing is that I will be in the 13th Parliament. I will be sworn in even before those who are contesting arrive. There are many ways to get to Parliament,” Waruguru stated.

She disclosed that after losing to incumbent Laikipia East MP Amin Deddy, in the UDA primaries, she was called to a meeting in which she vented her frustrations and was assured of party support.

Waruguru added that she decided against contesting as an independent candidate or decamping to another party and instead opted to focus on campaigning for DP Ruto after being assured of a place in the next parliament.

“I spoke with the DP and I reiterated my loyalty to the Kenya Kwanza alliance and the UDA party. He understood the basis of my argument, especially when I underlined that the party primaries were unfair.

“There were election malpractices and UDA failed the people but I will not let my frustrations divert my attention from my main goal,” Waruguru noted.

Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru during a recent road-side address to her constituents
Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru during a recent road-side address to her constituents Pulse Live Kenya

The lawmaker noted that a number of women supporting DP Ruto were shortchanged during the party primaries, citing herself as an example.

“Most of my area residents were saddened by the fact that I and other staunch Ruto supporters were not given direct tickets," Waruguru lamented.

She explained that she made a lot of sacrifices supporting DP Ruto, only to be shortchanged at the nominations, but has since opted to accept the outcome and move on.

“I have gone to every breath and height to fight for Ruto as a woman, and so have others like MP Peris Tobiko of Kajiado East and Bomet Woman Representative Joyce Korir.

“The main goal is campaigning for Ruto and I being in Parliament,” concluded.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cate Waruguru reveals DP Ruto's offer after losing UDA nomination

Cate Waruguru reveals DP Ruto's offer after losing UDA nomination

Alvin Chivondo arrested for shoplifting again

Alvin Chivondo arrested for shoplifting again

Kalonzo retreats for reflection as his presidential bid is challenged

Kalonzo retreats for reflection as his presidential bid is challenged

8 dead, scores injured in Maai Mahiu road accident

8 dead, scores injured in Maai Mahiu road accident

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

Bobi Wine lectures Museveni's son Gen Muhoozi over father's succession

Bobi Wine lectures Museveni's son Gen Muhoozi over father's succession

DCI releases photos of 'Basmati Babes' accused of drugging clubgoers in Nairobi

DCI releases photos of 'Basmati Babes' accused of drugging clubgoers in Nairobi

DCI shares photos, whereabouts of suspected Mirema shooting mastermind

DCI shares photos, whereabouts of suspected Mirema shooting mastermind

Late night fire torches section of Moi Girls High School Eldoret [Video]

Late night fire torches section of Moi Girls High School Eldoret [Video]

Trending

Details of the heated 17-hour standoff on Ruto's running mate

Deputy President William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Samuel Mugota was shot dead in Mirema, Roysambu

CCTV shows how Mirema man was cornered, shot in broad daylight [Video]

More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]