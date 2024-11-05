Don Julio 1942, INTI unveil a new era of luxury nightlife in Nairobi [Photos]

The collaboration debuted with a sophisticated affair on Saturday, November 2, promising an elevated nightlife experience infused with the elegance and allure of premium tequila.

This partnership is part of the OngakuNoche event series, a set of quarterly gatherings designed to immerse guests in an atmosphere of refined indulgence.

Guests at the inaugural event enjoyed a curated selection of Don Julio cocktails crafted by top mixologists, creating an ambiance that was both luxurious and inviting.

Victoria Mbugua, Don Julio’s Brand Manager, shared her excitement about the venture, saying, "Partnering with INTI for this spectacular event has been exhilarating.The feedback from our guests highlights the exceptional quality and uniqueness of Don Julio 1942.

"Our commitment to crafting extraordinary experiences is driven by the growing demand for sophisticated, niche events. Don Julio 1942 is a drink of precision, and it embodies itself in culture, making it a natural fit for events like this," he added.

Entertainment for the night was led by Nairobi’s celebrated DJs Suraj and Qahir, whose dynamic set kept the crowd energized and engaged.

Their carefully curated playlist blended genres and rhythms, transforming the event into a pulsating celebration that resonated with Nairobi's elite.

Solomon Dealmeida, INTI’s Food and Beverage Director, expressed pride in the successful debut, stating, “The collaboration with Don Julio 1942 has brought a new level of sophistication and enjoyment to our event. It allowed us to unite our culinary and mixology expertise with the distinct flavors of Don Julio 1942.

"The atmosphere was electric, and our guests’ positive comments reflected the perfect synergy between our brands. This event was a sensory indulgence, embodying the luxury experience we strive to provide at INTI," she added.

This inaugural event marks the beginning of a thrilling chapter for Don Julio 1942 and INTI, with future OngakuNoche events set to continue delivering top-tier experiences for Nairobi’s discerning crowd.