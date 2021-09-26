RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Esther Passaris celebrates her 60-year-old Hairdresser on his birthday

Happy Birthday Farouk!

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris in different hairstyles
Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris in different hairstyles

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has unveiled the man responsible for her luxurious mane, Farouk Jannedy.

The politician put a post to celebrate the hairdresser as he marked his 60th birthday.

"Happy 60th Birthday Farouk! Thank you for being a friend and an incredible hairdresser. For all the times we shared in your styling chair, on stage as you receive accolades and as you do charity work. Here's to many more!" the Woman Rep posted along with a photo of the celebrated hairdresser.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris with her hair stylist Farouk Jannedy
Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris with her hair stylist Farouk Jannedy Pulse Live Kenya

Get to know hair stylist Farouk Jannedy

Jannedy is an award-winning hairdresser who has styled various celebrities for decades earning his nickname "the hair guru".

Among those he has styled globally are Hollywood actress Angelina Jollie and former American First Lady, Hillary Clinton.

In Kenya, his client list still includes well-known public figures among them politicians, entertainment celebs and former models including former super model Khadija Adam Ismail.

He occasionally conducts tours across the country in cities such as Mombasa, Kisumu and major towns where for one day only, he offers his services.

He is also a regular judge in local beauty pageants including the Little Miss Universe Kenya pageant and various others organized by prominent beauty colleges.

Aside from his professional accolades, Farouk keeps a low profile on his personal life but is a respected icon in the Kenyan beauty and fashion industry.

Celebrity hair stylist Farouk Jannedy at work
Celebrity hair stylist Farouk Jannedy at work Pulse Live Kenya

