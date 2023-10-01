The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

10 reasons Walker Town Nairobi was a spectacular showcase of event excellence

Amos Robi

The lineup of artists delivered electrifying performances. However, it was more than just the performances that contributed to the event's resounding success.

Nyashinski performing at the Walker Town Festival
Nyashinski performing at the Walker Town Festival

Music and nightlife enthusiasts were treated to an enchanting night of entertainment and good vibes on Saturday, September 30, during the Walker Town concert held at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

The event featured headline performances by Nyashinski, Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, and Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage.

In addition to these three headliners, attendees enjoyed electrifying performances by artists such as Boutross, Vijana Baru Baru, and the South African female DJ duo TxC.

The artists delivered electrifying performances from the beginning to the end of the concert. However, it was more than just the performances that contributed to the event's resounding success.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the thoughtfully chosen theme to the security measures, venue selection, and event timing, the organizers executed their tasks commendably, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

As a firsthand attendee, this writer had the opportunity to witness the meticulous planning that brought the entire event to life.

Uhuru Gardens served as an ideal venue due to its expansive space and strategic location. The proximity to the Nairobi Southern Bypass Highway and Lang'ata road ensured easy accessibility from various parts of the city, preventing traffic congestion associated with a single route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the well-fenced venue provided security by preventing unauthorized access and ensuring attendees followed proper channels.

Walker Town celebrated its one-year anniversary with a carefully detailed concept and theme that perfectly aligned with the occasion. It fostered cultural exchanges and musical connections, evident in the artist lineup.

Attendees of the Walker Town Concert in Nairobi
Attendees of the Walker Town Concert in Nairobi Attendees of the Walker Town Concert in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Security was a top priority for the event organizers. The presence of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel, responsible for the venue's security, was noticeable from the moment attendees entered the premises.

KDF collaborated with a private security company to maintain order, swiftly addressing any security concerns and removing disruptive individuals.

With ample space at their disposal, the organizers ensured that even attendees at the back had an enjoyable view of the performances.

Large LED screens strategically placed across the venue provided a clear view, catering to everyone's visual needs. Vendors had well-marked stations equipped with amenities, including power sources, to facilitate their operations.

ADVERTISEMENT
An LED screen at the Walker Town Festival at the Uhuru Gardens
An LED screen at the Walker Town Festival at the Uhuru Gardens An LED screen at the Walker Town Festival at the Uhuru Gardens Pulse Live Kenya

Clear signage guided attendees from the entrance to ticket verification points. The presence of other brands at the event was also clearly marked, allowing attendees to identify various offerings.

The event aimed to showcase diverse food and beverage options, essential for an all-night event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attendees had the opportunity to savor different culinary delights, enhancing their overall experience.

The event's successful turnout was a testament to the effective marketing and promotion efforts. Influencers played a significant role in promoting the event, and the online marketing campaign was evident through the shared content.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efficient event timing ensured that attendees did not tire before the climax and prevented scheduling conflicts. MCs ensured that performances were well-paced, and gate clearance was expedited.

Feedback from attendees indicated that the event exceeded their expectations. Many found the regular section to be just as enjoyable, if not more so, than the VIP area.

Attendees of the Walker Town Concert in Nairobi
Attendees of the Walker Town Concert in Nairobi Attendees of the Walker Town Concert in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The pinnacle of the event was its entertainment factor. From live music performances to DJ sets, there was never a dull moment. Headliners came prepared with well-rehearsed bands, providing exceptional value for attendees.

Walker Town Nairobi set a high standard for events in Kenya. It showcased meticulous planning, top-notch organization, and a commitment to ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 reasons Walker Town Nairobi was a spectacular showcase of event excellence

10 reasons Walker Town Nairobi was a spectacular showcase of event excellence

Umlungu: Colourful history of a word used to describe white people in South Africa

Umlungu: Colourful history of a word used to describe white people in South Africa

Sarah Jakes Roberts stuns in Nigerian fashion brands for ministration in Lagos

Sarah Jakes Roberts stuns in Nigerian fashion brands for ministration in Lagos

5 great ways to look stylish with short hair, inspiration from Kambua

5 great ways to look stylish with short hair, inspiration from Kambua

Here's why buying a car may not solve all your problems

Here's why buying a car may not solve all your problems

4 lifestyle changes you should adopt to reduce risk of heart disease

4 lifestyle changes you should adopt to reduce risk of heart disease

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

Why you keep attracting emotionally unavailable men

Why you keep attracting emotionally unavailable men

Living in Nairobi’s slums, you are 35% more likely to get high blood pressure than those in rural areas

Living in Nairobi’s slums, you are 35% more likely to get high blood pressure than those in rural areas

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyashinski performing at the Walker Town Festival

10 reasons Walker Town Nairobi was a spectacular showcase of event excellence