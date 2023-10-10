Sho Madjozi to speak at ACCES music conference in Tanzania

Building on the success of last year's event in the same city, ACCES has unveiled its vibrant conference program.

This year's program boasts over 40 esteemed speakers hailing from Africa and across the globe.

They will delve into critical facets of both local and global music industries, providing a platform to foster knowledge and opportunities within the African music scene.

ACCES is not merely a conference; it's a holistic experience.

Attendees will have the chance to enjoy live music showcases featuring artists from across the African continent, participate in capacity-building workshops, explore exhibitions, network with industry peers, and even embark on visits to music industry hubs within Dar es Salaam.

Importantly, ACCES is open and free for all African participants, with registration available on a first-come, first-served basis via the official website.

Some of the program highlights include a captivating keynote interview with South African musician and entrepreneur Sho Madjozi, alongside Voice of America's Heather Maxwell.

Tanzanian bongo flava artist and producer Marioo will also deliver a keynote address.

ACCES will host in-depth discussions on a wide array of topics, including music rights management, music entrepreneurship, music publishing, branding, touring, collaborations, and the role of technology in the music industry.

Speaker lineup

The lineup of speakers is nothing short of impressive, featuring experts like Chuka Chase (founder of SymphonyOS, US), Sonia Boton-Gboh (founder of Roxanne, France), Akotchayé Okio (SACEM International Development Officer for Africa, France), Rowlin Naicker (Managing Director of Sony Music Publishing South Africa, South Africa), Masudi Kandoro (founder of Singeli Festi, Tanzania), Ebenezer Akachukwu (founder of SaveFi Tech, Nigeria), Raphael Benza (co-founder of Vth Season, South Africa), Siya Metane (founder of SlikourOnLife, South Africa), Moody Jones (General Manager of Dance at EMPIRE, US), Mpumi Phillips (Director of Distribution at The Orchard, South Africa), and Brian Scally (founder of Paragon Records, Ireland).

While ACCES encompasses the broader music industry, it will also shine a spotlight on singeli, the infectious Tanzanian electro sound that's been making waves globally.

An interactive panel discussion dedicated to this genre will feature top singeli acts Balaa MC and Kadilida, who will also perform on the ACCES showcase program.

The diverse lineup of performers includes Sho Madjozi (South Africa), Marioo (Tanzania), Siti Muharam and The Unguja All Stars (Tanzania), Ngwaka Son Systéme (DRC), Nour Harkati (Tunisia), Zolani Mahola & The Feminine Force (South Africa), Alostmen (Ghana), Feli Nandi (Zimbabwe), Leo Mkanyia (Tanzania), Kasiva Mutua (Kenya), Madalitso Band (Malawi), and Damian Soul (Tanzania).

