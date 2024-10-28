CANEX WKND 2024 closes with Sh68B deal for Africa's creative industry

This four-day event gathered 108 exhibitors, 11 masterclasses, and nearly 4,000 attendees from 81 countries, providing a platform for creative growth and collaboration.

Showcase of Africa’s creative talent

CANEX WKND 2024 offered an exciting programme, featuring live performances, panel discussions, masterclasses, and sector showcases in fashion, music, sports, film, visual arts, and gastronomy.

Day 3 Activities at the Canex weekend 2024 event at Algiers Pulse Live Kenya

These activities highlighted Africa's diverse creative potential and aimed to nurture economic opportunities within the sector.

As the event concluded, attention turned towards the upcoming 4th Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), scheduled for 4-10 September 2025 in Algiers.

Expected to attract around 35,000 participants globally, IATF 2025 aims to build on CANEX WKND’s momentum, further supporting Africa’s creative industries and intra-African trade.

Key deals: Boost for Africa’s creative sector

One of CANEX WKND 2024’s major successes was the facilitation of deals amounting to USD $540 million.

Among these, a significant EUR 245 million agreement with New World Television (NWTV) was signed to support sports broadcasting rights across 24 African nations.

Additionally, Afreximbank announced a $3 million facility for Mediwood Studios to support the growth of Tunisia’s film industry, helping the country position itself as a creative production hub.

Highlights of CANEX Weekend 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

In her closing remarks, Mrs Kanayo Awani, Afreximbank’s Executive Vice President for Intra-African Trade and Export Development, expressed gratitude to the Algerian government, saying, “Local participation has been exceptional, setting an exciting stage for IATF 2025 in Algiers.”

She highlighted CANEX WKND’s mission to reveal Africa’s creative market potential and support economic growth across the continent.

Advancing Africa’s trade vision and cultural exchange

Reflecting on the event’s success, Mr. Nassim Mohan Amer, Algeria’s Director of International Cooperation, emphasised CANEX’s role in promoting cross-border trade for African creators.

“Algeria has gained valuable insights in preparation for hosting IATF 2025, where we aim to further strengthen Algeria-Africa trade ties,” he stated.

His sentiments were echoed by Mr Ismail Inezarene, Algeria’s Director of Cultural and Artistic Promotion, who praised the international representation at the event and assured seamless collaboration for IATF 2025.

Left-Right: Mr. Temwa Gondwe, Senior Manager, Intra African Trade Bank, Afreximbank, Mr. Ismail Inezarene, Director of Cultural and Artistic Promotion, Algeria, Mrs Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President for Intra African Trade and Export Development, Afreximbank, Mr. Nassim Mohan Amer, Director of International Cooperation, Algeria and Mrs. Anne Ezeh, Director Communications and Events, Afreximbank Pulse Live Kenya

Capacity building and policy discussions for creative growth

Throughout CANEX WKND, participants engaged in discussions covering essential topics like intellectual property rights, market access, and policy reforms to support Africa’s creative industries.

These conversations provided valuable insights and strategies for boosting the sector, while technical programmes and networking sessions empowered African creatives to access new markets and build lasting partnerships.

For the first time, CANEX WKND featured a Ministerial Roundtable, where ministers from Africa and the Caribbean, supported by the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat, addressed the challenges and opportunities facing the continent’s cultural and creative industries (CCIs).

Leaders like Amb. Minata Samate Cessouma of the AU Commission and H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, underlined the economic and cultural significance of CCIs, particularly for African and Caribbean youth.

Day 3 activities at the Canex weekend 2024 event at Algiers. Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrating excellence: Awards and competitions

CANEX WKND 2024 showcased various initiatives, including the CANEX Prize for Publishing in Africa.

This year, the award went to Cassava Republic Press for Female Fear Factory by Pumla Dineo Gqola. The book was celebrated for its impactful design and powerful feminist insights on patriarchal violence.

The CANEX Shorts film competition also spotlighted young filmmakers from Africa and the diaspora. Winners included Francis Y.

Brown from Ghana for Room – 5, Brian Obra from Kenya for We Shall Not Forget, and Thomas Mpoeleng from Botswana for Silent Screams. These winners, selected from 147 entries, each received a cash prize.

Investment in creative ventures

During the 'CANEX Presents the Angels' pitch session, angel investors committed $350,000 to support three African creative businesses.

Day 3 activities at the Canex weekend 2024 event at Algiers. Pulse Live Kenya

Leading investor Moji Hunponu-Wusu pledged $250,000 to Cameroonian designer Kibonen Nfi, while a consortium contributed an additional $100,000 to fund pitches by Zimbabwean entrepreneur Pam Samasuwo-Nyawiri and Thulani Ngazimbi, alongside Kibonen Nfi.