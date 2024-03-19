Evelyn Wanjiru, Gloria Muliro & Timothy Kitui to headline Boston concert

Evelyn Wanjiru, Gloria Muliro, and Timothy Kitui are set to headline what organizers are touting as a 'high voltage gospel night extravaganza' for the close-knit Kenyan community in Boston.

The event, dubbed 'Building for Generations Praise Concert,' will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, located at 15 Middlesex Canal Park Dr. Woburn MA.

The concert, organised by the Rapture Harvest Mission International Ministries and hosted by Timothy Kitui, aims to generate funds for the construction of a new church building.

Timothy Kitui, a Litungu Gospel Vibes Maestro, gained attention in 2022 when he became a talent ambassador for the World Federation of the Gifted and Talented.

He transitioned from lecturing at the university to pursue his passion for singing traditional gospel music.

Kitui expressed excitement, describing the event as a unique opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause.

"I have been presented with a rare opportunity as a musician and a pastor in the US to stage the first-ever gospel concert by Kenyan artists as we seek to build a church for the people of God in Massachusetts," he said.

Artists lineup for the 'Building for Generations Praise Concert' in Boston

The concert promises an extraordinary atmosphere with Kenya's revered gospel artists not only contributing to the fundraiser but also creating a spectacular mood filled with the Holy Spirit as they engage with their fans through their divine melodies.

Leading the lineup is the renowned lioness voice, Evelyn Wanjiru. Joining the 'Mungu ni Mkuu' singer is the legendary singer, songwriter, and worship leader Gloria Muliro, celebrated for her powerful vocals and inspiring music.

Generations Praise Concert: Evening of songs, dance & building

Shadrack Ondo, chairman of Rapture Harvest Mission church, emphasized the significance of the event, stating,

"It will be an evening of song and dance as we raise funds to build the Church." He urged Kenyans of all ages to attend and enjoy the show.

