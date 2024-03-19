The sports category has moved to a new website.

Evelyn Wanjiru, Gloria Muliro & Timothy Kitui to headline Boston concert

Lynet Okumu

Top Kenyan Gospel artists Evelyn Wanjiru, Gloria Muliro & Timothy Kitui set to ignite Boston with a spirit-filled fundraiser concert

From left: Kenyan Gospel singers Evelyne Wanjiru Timothy Kitui and Gloria Muliro

Three renowned Nairobi-based gospel artists are gearing up to grace the stage together on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Evelyn Wanjiru, Gloria Muliro, and Timothy Kitui are set to headline what organizers are touting as a 'high voltage gospel night extravaganza' for the close-knit Kenyan community in Boston.

The event, dubbed 'Building for Generations Praise Concert,' will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, located at 15 Middlesex Canal Park Dr. Woburn MA.

Gospel singer Evelyne Wanjiru
The concert, organised by the Rapture Harvest Mission International Ministries and hosted by Timothy Kitui, aims to generate funds for the construction of a new church building.

Timothy Kitui, a Litungu Gospel Vibes Maestro, gained attention in 2022 when he became a talent ambassador for the World Federation of the Gifted and Talented.

He transitioned from lecturing at the university to pursue his passion for singing traditional gospel music.

Kenyan Gospel singer Timothy Kitui

Kitui expressed excitement, describing the event as a unique opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause.

"I have been presented with a rare opportunity as a musician and a pastor in the US to stage the first-ever gospel concert by Kenyan artists as we seek to build a church for the people of God in Massachusetts," he said.

The concert promises an extraordinary atmosphere with Kenya's revered gospel artists not only contributing to the fundraiser but also creating a spectacular mood filled with the Holy Spirit as they engage with their fans through their divine melodies.

Leading the lineup is the renowned lioness voice, Evelyn Wanjiru. Joining the 'Mungu ni Mkuu' singer is the legendary singer, songwriter, and worship leader Gloria Muliro, celebrated for her powerful vocals and inspiring music.

Singer Gloria Muliro
Shadrack Ondo, chairman of Rapture Harvest Mission church, emphasized the significance of the event, stating,

"It will be an evening of song and dance as we raise funds to build the Church." He urged Kenyans of all ages to attend and enjoy the show.

Advance tickets for VIP seating are available for USD 100, while regular section tickets are priced at $60. Last-minute purchases at the gate will cost $120 and $65, respectively.

Lynet Okumu

