Governor Sakaja, CS Namwamba make pledge for film-makers at Kalasha Film & TV market

Amos Robi

The Kalasha International Film and TV Market is happening at the KICC from 29th to 31st March

Kalasha International Film Market
Kalasha International Film Market

Kenya Film Commission (KFC) is hosting the 6th Edition of Kalasha International Film and TV Market from 29th to 31st March at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The event is a unique platform that provides an opportunity for regional and international players and festival goers from the film and TV industry to gather, discuss, exchange ideas, collaborate, share stories, and develop new business opportunities.

The CEO of KFC, Timothy Owase, expressed his confidence that Kenya has raised the bar for her peers across the region with regards to film through Kalasha market. He added that the market is one of the greatest initiatives the Commission ever came up with and has put Kenya on the international map.

"The presence of key policymakers like UNESCO and film distributors like Netflix with us today is a stamp of authority that Kenyan's film industry is on an upward trajectory," Owase said.

With the market's theme, Film distribution in the 21st century, the CEO said that technology is revolutionizing the distribution of film and that the industry cannot underestimate the influence of 21st-century technology and its uptake in the distribution of film.

Kalasha International Film Market
Kalasha International Film Market Pulse Live Kenya

UNESCO Assistant Director General for Culture, Ernesto Ottone, emphasized UNESCO's support and commitment to the fast-rising audio-visual industry.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports, and Arts, Ababu Namwamba, reiterated his Ministry's support towards ensuring that the industry remains on an upward trajectory.

"We have set the film industry as the cornerstone for the creative economy in the country, my ministry will focus on promoting local films and also initiating co-production agreements between countries such as South Africa, Israel, France, China, and Nigeria," Namwamba said.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on the other hand said that his office is creating an enabling environment for filmmakers through investing in modern infrastructure such as film studios and stages and setting up a film fund to support filmmakers. He added that he has streamlined the regulatory processes for freelance filmmakers and photographers by exempting film fees.

Kalasha International Film Market
Kalasha International Film Market Pulse Live Kenya

The Kalasha International Film and TV Market is an excellent opportunity for local and international professionals from the Audio-Visual and Film industry to boost their business through trading content, partnership opportunities, networking, and more.

The event also aims to showcase Kenya as a major regional hub for Film and TV production, post-production, and distribution across all platforms and genres while reinforcing the uniqueness of Kenya as a shooting location.

With its theme of Film distribution in the 21st century, the event is an excellent opportunity for industry players to explore new technologies and stay ahead of the curve. The event is a testament to Kenya's commitment to the growth and development of the film and TV industry.

Amos Robi

Musician Okello Max and fans during the 2023 first Edition of the Folk Fusion festival

How Folk Fusion's Rain Dance Edition went down [Videos]

Kalasha International Film Market

Governor Sakaja, CS Namwmaba make pledge for film-makers at Kalasha Film & TV market