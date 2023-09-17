The sports category has moved to a new website.

WATCH: Mayonde's emotional reaction after being treated to a surprise baby shower

Amos Robi

Mayonde is expecting her first child with her partner Mbithi Masya of Just A Band

Singer Mayonde couldn't hide her tears on Saturday, September 16, after being treated to a surprise baby shower by friends and family.

The singer, who announced her pregnancy with partner Mbithi Masya in July on her Instagram, shared how the surprise event unfolded, leaving her overwhelmed with joy.

The baby shower brought together men who had never attended such an event before, as it has traditionally been considered a women's affair. Mayonde expressed her gratitude to her friends for organizing the gathering, which included games and fun activities.

"I've always wondered why soon-to-be dads don't have baby showers when they are also becoming parents! For many of the guys/dads, it was their first time at such an event!!! So, thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving us a beautiful co-ed baby shower, famalam!" she exclaimed.

In defence of her brief emotional moment, Mayonde attributed her tears to pregnancy hormones, which overwhelmed her.

"Also, I'm still a little embarrassed by how much I cried when we walked in, and you guys were dancing and singing for us... But that was just too sweet! Oh! I blame the hormones; I couldn't help it! Anyways, they were tears of joy! SO WHATEVER!" she added.

Mayonde announced her pregnancy while also unveiling her new single, 'Raha,' which she explained is meant to celebrate this moment in her life and the things that bring joy.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022: Vote for your favourite Music Influencer of the Year

"I cried tears of happiness many times while making this reel because looking back over my life, I see that God is real, and I have tasted and seen that He is good. He fills my life with good things. He uplifts and He restores.

"That's what I'm celebrating with this song, RAHA, all the things God has already done for me," Mayonde's post read in part.

Mayonde and Mbithi tied the knot in 2013 after getting engaged the previous year.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

