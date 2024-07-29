The sports category has moved to a new website.

Excitement peaks for Mr and Miss World Kenya 2024: Who will wear the crown?

Lynet Okumu

Excitement peaks for Mr and Miss World Kenya 2024 coronation night.

Mr and Miss World Kenya 2024 competition
Mr and Miss World Kenya 2024 competition
  • Mr and Miss World Kenya 2024 coronation night set for August 3rd at The Two Rivers Mall
  • Event to feature performances by Mercy Masika, Vijana Barubaru, and Kethan
  • Renowned media personalities Oga Obinna and Angela Wambui to host the gala

The highly anticipated Mr and Miss World Kenya 2024 annual competition is set to take place this Saturday, August 3rd, at 6 PM at The Two Rivers Mall.

This glamorous event will see a new King and Queen crowned, taking over from the current titleholders, Frank Asiyo and Chantou Kwamboka.

The event promises to be an evening of pomp, glamour, beauty, and elegance, featuring performances by award-winning gospel artist Mercy Masika, as well as Vijana Barubaru and Kethan.

Mr and Miss World Kenya 2024
Mr and Miss World Kenya 2024 Mr and Miss Kenya 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

These performers are expected to set the stage ablaze with their electrifying performances, adding to the excitement and grandeur of the night.

Renowned media personalities Oga Obinna and Angela Wambui will host the gala. Their charismatic presence and engaging personalities are sure to keep the audience entertained and the event running smoothly.

In preparation for this prestigious event, the contestants are currently completing a rigorous bootcamp training through their trainers.

This intensive training program has been ongoing for two weeks and is designed to equip the contestants with the necessary skills and confidence to shine on the big night.

The journey to the Mr and Miss World Kenya 2024 competition began with initial auditions that attracted over 150 entries from across all 47 counties.

From Left to Right: Chantou Kwamboka, Sharon Obara and Mwihaki Njogu.
From Left to Right: Chantou Kwamboka, Sharon Obara and Mwihaki Njogu. Pulse Live Kenya
After a highly competitive selection process, only 46 contestants made it to the bootcamp, demonstrating their potential and determination to win the coveted titles.

The reigning queen, Chantou Kwamboka, represented Kenya at the annual global competition last year held in India.

Her remarkable performance and dedication have set a high standard for this year's contestants, who aspire to follow in her footsteps and make the country proud on the international stage.

The Mr and Miss World Kenya competition is more than just a beauty pageant; it is an event that celebrates the diverse beauty, talent, and intelligence of Kenyan youth.

The competition provides a platform for young men and women to showcase their skills, advocate for social causes, and represent Kenya on a global stage.

The reigning Miss World Kenya, Chantou Kwamboka
The reigning Miss World Kenya, Chantou Kwamboka The reigning Miss World Kenya, Chantou Kwamboka Pulse Live Kenya

Winning the title of Mr or Miss World Kenya is a life-changing experience. The titleholders get the opportunity to travel, engage in various social and charitable activities, and act as ambassadors for Kenya.

They also gain significant exposure and opportunities in the fashion and entertainment industries, both locally and internationally.

Lynet Okumu

Mr and Miss World Kenya 2024 competition

Excitement peaks for Mr and Miss World Kenya 2024: Who will wear the crown?