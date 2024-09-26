Why Walker Town Concert is a must-attend event this weekend

The stage is set, and Nairobi is ready to party! Two days of back-to-back fun, electrifying performances, and a star-studded lineup that will keep you on your feet all night long.

This is your chance to dance, sing, and make memories at the Walker Town Concert, set to take place on September 28 and 29 at Laureate Gardens, Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Why Walker Town Concert 2024 is a must-attend event

This year’s Walker Town Concert marks the second anniversary of what has quickly become a staple on Nairobi's music calendar.

Known for bringing together top African and international artists, Walker Town promises dynamic performances, great vibes, and an unforgettable cultural experience.

And for the first time since its inception in 2022, Walker Town will span two days of non-stop entertainment, featuring local and international live performances, art exhibitions, fashion displays, and much more.

Incredible artist line-up you won’t want to miss

So, who's gracing the stage at Walker Town 2024? Well, let's dive into what’s planned for each day because you are in for a treat!

Day One – September 28: The Afrobeats explosion

Day One is all about Afrobeats and pure energy. Headlined by Nigerian superstar Rema, the day will see the Mavin Records sensation take the stage with his infectious hits.

And yes, fans are already buzzing with excitement to see Rema perform songs like 'Calm Down' and 'Dumebi' live.

And in case you haven't heard, Rema has already landed in Kenya aboard his private jet—talk about making an entrance!

Joining him on stage will be none other than Kenya’s very own Bien (of Sauti Sol band), and British rapper ArrDee, bringing a mix of African rhythm and U.K. vibes to the stage.

That’s not all—Kenya’s own stars, including the likes of Buruklyn Boyz, Fathermoh, Tipsy Gee, Maandy Kabaya, Harry Craze, and Wadagliz, are set to deliver electrifying performances.

And we can't forget about the DJs who will be keeping the energy up all night long. Expect stellar sets from DJ Grauchi, DJ Pierra Makena, DJ Protégé, DJ Sirm, DJ Kaneda, DJ Mista C, and DJ PsKratch, all orchestrated by hype MCs Kwambox and Benvic.

Nigerian superstar Rema Pulse Live Kenya

Day Two – September 29: Legendary line-up

Get ready to groove on Day Two with none other than the eight-time Grammy Award-winning legend Lauryn Hill, headlining the stage.

The 'Ex-Factor' and 'Doo Wop' singer will be bringing her soulful vibes and timeless hits to Nairobi, giving you a night you won’t forget.

Kenya’s hip-hop icon Nyashinski will be sharing the spotlight with Lauryn Hill. Known for his powerful lyrics and captivating stage presence, Nyashinski is sure to make Day Two a showstopper.

Grammy Award-winning legend singer Lauryn Hill Pulse Live Kenya

Why you can’t miss Walker Town 2024 concert!

If there’s one thing you do this weekend, make sure it’s attending the Walker Town Concert. The energy is going to be off the charts, the music top-notch, and the whole experience one that you’ll be talking about for months.

Imagine singing along to Rema’s chart-topping hits, soaking in Lauryn Hill’s soulful melodies, and dancing to Kenyan beats—all in one place!

Plus, this is the first time the event will span two days, giving you double the fun, double the music, and double the vibes

The tickets are flying fast, so make sure you grab yours ASAP! Gather your squad, mark your calendars, and get ready to have the time of your life at Walker Town Concert 2024.

