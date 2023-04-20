The sports category has moved to a new website.

What is 420? Everything Kenyans need to know about its origin and meaning

Denis Mwangi

Exploring the history, significance, and cultural impact of 420 and why it is trending number one on Twitter

Young woman using smart phone at home
You may have heard the term "420" and wondered what it means. The term always becomes a trending topic on Twitter in April.

This peculiar date has gained recognition and celebration, especially among cannabis enthusiasts, but its origin and meaning are often misunderstood.

In this article, we'll delve into the history, meaning, and cultural significance of 420, going beyond its association with cannabis to explore its broader impact.

Whether you're curious or want to gain a deeper understanding, here's everything Kenyans need to know about today's peculiar date.

A photo of cannabis strains for sale at Empire Cannabis Clubs, in the shadow of a living cannabis plant.
The origin of the term "420" is clouded in mystery and has several theories attached to it. One popular story dates back to the 1970s in California, where a group of high school students called the Waldos allegedly coined the term.

They used it as code language to refer to their plan of meeting at 4:20 pm to smoke cannabis.

Another theory suggests a connection with the iconic rock band, the Grateful Dead, as their fans often used "420" as a reference to cannabis during their concerts and gatherings.

READ: What marijuana really does to your body and brain

The term gained further traction with the rise of the internet, which helped spread it globally and popularize it among cannabis enthusiasts.

FILE PHOTO: Employees sort medical cannabis flowers at Pharmocann, an Israeli medical cannabis company in northern Israel
Beyond its association with cannabis, 420 has taken on a broader meaning that goes beyond just a date and time.

Many people use the term to refer to the date April 20, which is also written as 4/20.

For many, 420 represents a sense of solidarity and identity among cannabis enthusiasts, who use it as a way to express their support for cannabis legalization and advocate for the responsible use of the plant.

It has also become a way to connect with like-minded individuals and foster a sense of belonging within the cannabis community.

The possession, use, sale, and cultivation of cannabis for recreational or medicinal purposes are prohibited by law in Kenya.

Kenya has strict drug laws, and those found in possession of cannabis or involved in its trafficking can face severe legal consequences, including imprisonment and fines.

READ: Nigerian pastor caught with marijuana while heading to Kenya

The exact fines and jail terms may vary depending on the amount of cannabis involved, whether the offense is considered simple possession or trafficking, and whether it is a first-time offense or a repeat offense.

Employees tend to medical cannabis plants at Pharmocann, an Israeli medical cannabis company in northern Israel.
For example, under the Kenyan Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, possession of cannabis can result in fines of up to Sh1 million and/or imprisonment for up to 10 years for a first-time offense, and fines of up to Sh3 million and imprisonment for up to 20 years for a subsequent offense.

420 is not limited to the United States, where it is believed to have originated. It has gained recognition and celebration in different parts of the world, inlcuding Kenya.

Various events, festivals, and traditions are associated with 420, bringing people together to commemorate this peculiar date.

Annual gatherings, cannabis-themed parties, and advocacy campaigns for cannabis legalization are some examples of how 420 is celebrated globally.

Additionally, 420 has left its mark on popular culture, appearing in movies, music, art, and even influencing fashion, merchandise, and social media trends.

As with any popular term, 420 has also been subject to misconceptions and myths.

Some misunderstandings include confusing the origin of 420 with other theories, misrepresenting its meaning as a direct reference to cannabis consumption, or associating it with illegal activities.

It's important to note that while 420 has become synonymous with cannabis culture, its meaning goes beyond just cannabis and represents a wider lifestyle and community.

FILE-In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 file photo file photo, Marijuana plants growing under special grow lights, at GB Sciences Louisiana, in Baton Rouge, La. Views about medical marijuana appear to be changing across the South, where efforts to legalize it have long been stymied by Bible Belt politics. Medical cannabis is legal now in 33 states, but most Southern states remain among the holdouts. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
In conclusion, 420 is more than just a date and time associated with cannabis culture. It has a rich history, an evolving meaning, and a significant cultural impact that goes beyond borders.

Understanding the origins, meaning, and cultural significance of 420 can provide a deeper insight into this peculiar date and its place in popular culture.

So, whether you're a cannabis enthusiast or just curious about this phenomenon, now you know everything Kenyans need to know about today's peculiar date - 420.

