Ex-cop Linda Okello acquires 2nd lavish home in the U.S.

Amos Robi

After the controversy led to her losing her job, Okello moved to the United States, where she embarked on a new career path

A collage of Linda Okello and her new house
A collage of Linda Okello and her new house

Linda Okello, the former Kenyan traffic police officer who gained wide fame after a photo of her in uniform went viral in 2014, is proving that life's setbacks can lead to remarkable triumphs.

After losing her job and relocating to the United States, Linda has not only found success but has also achieved significant milestones, including purchasing her second home and making a difference in her community.

In a recent announcement on her social media pages, Linda shared her excitement about acquiring her second home in the United States.

She reflected on her challenges during the journey and credited her resilience and faith for seeing her through.

Joining 'The Landlord Association of South Carolina,' Linda expressed gratitude for the blessings in her life and marvelled at what God has accomplished.

"Getting a second home was never going to be easy! I was almost giving up but my inner strong spirit was like aaah Linda ,you’re not the type to give up . It’s God !

"Today I have just joined “The landlord Association of South Carolina “ Linda Amerka orwaki gi Liyo nyar k’abok mira. See what God has done again," Linda wrote.

Linda Okello's second home
Linda Okello's second home

In addition to her thriving career as a behaviour therapist in the U.S., Linda has also pursued justice for the unauthorized use of her image in the viral photo.

In 2014, she successfully sued a local media house for Sh6.5 million in damages, citing the improper sharing of her image and likeness for commercial gain. Despite the legal battle, Linda has focused on building a brighter future for herself and her family.

While Linda has found success abroad, she hasn't forgotten her roots in Kenya. She has been actively involved in developing her rural home, where she has built a beautiful house for her family.

With plans to support her father's retirement dreams, Linda's generosity and love for her family shine through.

Ex-cop Linda Okello
Ex-cop Linda Okello
Despite her accomplishments, Linda continues to be surprised by the annual resurgence of the viral photo every December, which reignites conversations and memories of her past.

However, she remains undeterred, focusing instead on the present and future opportunities that await her.

Ex-cop Linda Okello acquires 2nd lavish home in the U.S.

