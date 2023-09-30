The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 great ways to look stylish with short hair, inspiration from Kambua

Miriam Mwende

Celebrating Kambua's iconic sense of style with 5 fashionable short-hair looks.

Musician and TV presenter Kambua Manundu Mathu
Musician and TV presenter Kambua Manundu Mathu

Kambua is one of the most stylish celebrities with a unique sense of fashion that also reflects her personality.

She has recently adopted a pixie cut for her natural hair and she's styling it in creative ways.

Kambua is getting statement pieces right with her short hair. Hoop and chunky stud earrings are some of the pieces that work with short hairstyles.

In addition, if you wear prescription glasses, full-rimmed frames work well with a short haircut.

Musician and TV presenter Kambua Manundu
Musician and TV presenter Kambua Manundu Musician and TV presenter Kambua Manundu Mathu Pulse Live Kenya
Musician and TV presenter Kambua Manundu Mathu
Musician and TV presenter Kambua Manundu Mathu Musician and TV presenter Kambua Manundu Mathu Pulse Live Kenya

An advantage of having short hair is the freedom to do more with your outfits. In such a case, you can explore elaborate gowns for occasions and the final look will be elegantly simple and not too busy.

Kambua in an elaborate gown at an event
Kambua in an elaborate gown at an event Kambua in an elaborate gown at an event Pulse Live Kenya

Red lipstick makes a bold statement especially if you find a hue that matches your complexion.

Kambua has managed to blend her red lip with outdoorsy outfits and coupled with the pixie cut, it's proving to be a winning combination.

Kambua with Betty Kyallo
Kambua with Betty Kyallo Kambua Manundu with Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya
Kambua Manundu
Kambua Manundu Kambua Manundu Pulse Live Kenya

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

