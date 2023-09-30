Kambua is one of the most stylish celebrities with a unique sense of fashion that also reflects her personality.
5 great ways to look stylish with short hair, inspiration from Kambua
Celebrating Kambua's iconic sense of style with 5 fashionable short-hair looks.
She has recently adopted a pixie cut for her natural hair and she's styling it in creative ways.
Statement pieces
Kambua is getting statement pieces right with her short hair. Hoop and chunky stud earrings are some of the pieces that work with short hairstyles.
In addition, if you wear prescription glasses, full-rimmed frames work well with a short haircut.
You can go for elaborate gowns
An advantage of having short hair is the freedom to do more with your outfits. In such a case, you can explore elaborate gowns for occasions and the final look will be elegantly simple and not too busy.
Bold red lip
Red lipstick makes a bold statement especially if you find a hue that matches your complexion.
Kambua has managed to blend her red lip with outdoorsy outfits and coupled with the pixie cut, it's proving to be a winning combination.
