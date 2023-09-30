5 great ways to look stylish with short hair, inspiration from Kambua

She has recently adopted a pixie cut for her natural hair and she's styling it in creative ways.

Statement pieces

Kambua is getting statement pieces right with her short hair. Hoop and chunky stud earrings are some of the pieces that work with short hairstyles.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, if you wear prescription glasses, full-rimmed frames work well with a short haircut.

Musician and TV presenter Kambua Manundu Mathu Pulse Live Kenya

Musician and TV presenter Kambua Manundu Mathu Pulse Live Kenya

You can go for elaborate gowns

An advantage of having short hair is the freedom to do more with your outfits. In such a case, you can explore elaborate gowns for occasions and the final look will be elegantly simple and not too busy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kambua in an elaborate gown at an event Pulse Live Kenya

Bold red lip

Red lipstick makes a bold statement especially if you find a hue that matches your complexion.

Kambua has managed to blend her red lip with outdoorsy outfits and coupled with the pixie cut, it's proving to be a winning combination.

Kambua Manundu with Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT