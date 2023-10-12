The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 ways to style your jewellery for different necklines

Samiah Ogunlowo

Fashion is not just about the clothes you wear; it's also about how you adorn yourself.

The right jewellery enhances your look and complements your attire [Isbell Jewelers]
The right jewellery enhances your look and complements your attire [Isbell Jewelers]

But have you ever felt overwhelmed when choosing jewellery to match various necklines?

The right combination can elevate your outfit, so let's explore five brilliant ways to style your jewellery for different necklines.

The crew neck is a timeless favourite, known for its simple and rounded neckline. It pairs beautifully with shorter necklaces and pendants. Opt for a delicate chain with a dainty pendant that sits right above the neckline.

A single pearl or a small gemstone pendant can add a touch of elegance. It's all about keeping it understated, creating a chic and classic look.

Crew neck [Hello Fashion]
Crew neck [Hello Fashion]

The V-neck is a showstopper, instantly adding a dash of glamour to your outfit. Complement this neckline with a pendant necklace that mimics the V shape. The pendant should reach the lowest point of the V, creating a visually pleasing symmetry.

Alternatively, a layered necklace look, with one slightly longer than the other, can be incredibly chic.

The pendant should reach the lowest point of the V [Etsy]
The pendant should reach the lowest point of the V [Etsy]

Off-shoulder tops and dresses are the epitome of grace. To balance this neckline, opt for statement earrings that don't compete with the off-shoulder detail. Long, dangly earrings can create a stunning effect. Stick to a single bold piece, either earrings or a chunky bracelet, to maintain a sense of balance.

Opt for statement earrings that don't compete with the off-shoulder detail [Etsy]
Opt for statement earrings that don't compete with the off-shoulder detail [Etsy]
Halter necks are known for their unique neckline that ties at the back, often leaving the chest area bare. To create a striking impression, focus on your back and neck. Skip the necklace and embrace eye-catching earrings. Ear cuffs or long, slender drops will draw attention to your elegant back, making a bold yet tasteful statement.

High necklines, such as turtlenecks and mock necks, exude refined sophistication. Since these necklines cover most of your upper chest, it's best to go for statement stud earrings or ear climbers. These pieces frame your face beautifully without overpowering your outfit.

Go for statement stud earrings or ear climbers [That Gil Larlene]
Go for statement stud earrings or ear climbers [That Gil Larlene]
In your quest for the perfect jewellery-neckline pairing, always remember to consider the occasion. While a layered necklace with a V-neck is ideal for a night out, it may not be the best choice for a business meeting.

The right jewellery enhances your look and complements your attire without overshadowing your personal style.

Your choice of jewellery should be a reflection of your individuality. Experiment with different combinations and let your creativity shine through. After all, fashion is about expressing yourself and enjoying the art of dressing.

