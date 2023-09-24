From red carpet to casual chic: 10 best-dressed female celebs this week

In the Kenyan entertainment industry, celebrities not only take the stage with their talent but also with their impeccable style.

Each day the spotlight is on these fashion-forward icons as they grace red carpets, attend glamorous events, or simply step out for coffee.

Why celebs embrace glamour

Celebrities have a unique platform to influence fashion trends and inspire their fans. They understand the power of a well-curated look, which can boost their image, career, and self-confidence.

Donning stunning outfits sends a message of poise and elegance, setting the bar high for their followers.

From designer dresses to casual chic

One thing that's evident among these fashion icons is their versatility. They effortlessly transition from high-end designer gowns to casual yet chic attire.

With exquisite details and luxurious fabrics, expensive designer dresses make a statement on red carpets.

But it's not all about opulence. Denim, rugged jeans, and comfortable Kitenge prints are also part of their style repertoire.

These casual looks exude a different kind of elegance, showing that you don't always need a red carpet to flaunt your fashion sense.

Suits & boots: The power look

Suits are the go-to option for events that call for power and authority. Kenyan female celebrities are often seen donning tailored suits that accentuate their confidence and charisma.

Suits paired with heels or loafers create a commanding presence that demands attention.

Completing the look with accessories is an art in itself. Celebrities carefully select the right jewelry, handbags, and shoes to complement their outfits.

Whether it's a dazzling necklace, a statement clutch, or the perfect pair of heels, these accessories add a touch of glamor and individuality to their attire.

Here are the top 10 best-dressed female celebs in Kenya this week

Akothee

Pulse Live Kenya

Amina Abdi Rabar

Pulse Live Kenya

Yasmeen Saiedi

Pulse Live Kenya

Maureen Waititu

Pulse Live Kenya

Betty Kyallo

Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika

Pulse Live Kenya

Brenda Wairimu

Pulse Live Kenya

Wanjiku Stephens

Pulse Live Kenya

Neema Sulubu

Pulse Live Kenya

Mercy Mutindi