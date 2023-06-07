The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Burna Boy wears gender-neutral outfit, twins with Tracee Ellis Ross at his record-breaking concert

Temi Iwalaiye

Gender-neutral fashion is taking over and Burna Boy is riding the wave.

Burna Boy channels Tracee Ellis Ross [Instagram]
Burna Boy channels Tracee Ellis Ross [Instagram]

For the event, he was styled by his sister and regular Stylist, Ronami. He wore a burnt orange suit with frills, pleats and fringes made by designer Robert Wun. His suit had a large cut at his jacket.

This exact look was seen in actress and daughter of Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross. Tems also wore a similar version of this look, in blue. What’s great about this outfit is the way it motions the fabrics, giving the wearer extra volume for flowing movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy is stepping out of what would normally be traditionally masculinity by wearing a feminine suit. But one would argue, what is a woman’s or man’s suit? Why should clothes be gendered? This sort of question has led to a popular trend known as genderless, gender-neutral or androgynous fashion.

Genderless or androgynous fashion is revolutionizing the boundaries of conventional attire, enabling individuals to broaden their choices by wearing garments that were once deemed to be exclusively feminine or masculine. Many designers make clothes with no gender in mind - or at least make them gender-fluid while many stylists pick clothes from the opposite gender for their clients.

Bella Shmurda and his skirt [Instagram/Bellashmurda]
Bella Shmurda and his skirt [Instagram/Bellashmurda] Pulse Nigeria

This is not an entirely new phenomenon, especially with the alte movement. Nigerian male musicians paint their nails and wear outfits and accessories that would have otherwise been termed feminine. Bella Shmurda donned a skirt while performing, Adekunle Gold exhibits outfits featuring a feminine silhouette, and the likes of alté artist, Odunsi the Engine, exude gender-neutrality or androgyneity in his clothing choices.

Kudos to Burna Boy for breaking the glass ceiling for African artistes and doing it in style.

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

What you should know about the Museum of failure

What you should know about the Museum of failure

5 ways to protect your hair from heat damage

5 ways to protect your hair from heat damage

Burna Boy wears gender-neutral outfit, twins with Tracee Ellis Ross at his record-breaking concert

Burna Boy wears gender-neutral outfit, twins with Tracee Ellis Ross at his record-breaking concert

6 best home remedies to clear ugly pores

6 best home remedies to clear ugly pores

Why Rachel Ruto's Sh500K bicycle is a favourite for cyclists

Why Rachel Ruto's Sh500K bicycle is a favourite for cyclists

The best meals to eat at every age

The best meals to eat at every age

Ni God manze - Inside the lives of Nairobi's rich 'Subaru Boys'

Ni God manze - Inside the lives of Nairobi's rich 'Subaru Boys'

For men: How exercise affects your testosterone levels

For men: How exercise affects your testosterone levels

4 best ways to use rosemary for hair growth

4 best ways to use rosemary for hair growth

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT