How to dress like Gyakie in 5 easy steps

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The beautiful songbird is known not only for great music but also for her trendy fashion.

Gyakie
Gyakie

Here are five easy steps to follow if you want to look more like the fashionable singer;

1. Choose vibrant colours: Gyakie is known for her love of vibrant and bold colors. Go for outfits in bright shades such as red, yellow, green, and orange.

Mixing and matching colorful pieces can help you capture her style.

2. Accessorize: Gyakie's accessories play a significant role in her style. Consider adding these accessories to your outfit:

  • Statement earrings: Large, colorful, or unique earrings can add flair to your look.
  • Chunky bracelets or bangles.
  • Layered necklaces or chokers.
  • Sunglasses with bold frames.
  • A stylish headwrap or turban.

3. Footwear: Gyakie often wears fashionable and comfortable footwear. You can choose from options like:

  • Sandals with intricate designs or African-inspired patterns.
  • Sneakers with colorful accents.
  • High-heeled shoes or boots for a more dressed-up look.
4. Choose comfortable yet stylish outfits: Gyakie often combines comfort with style.

Look for clothing that is both trendy and comfortable.

This might include oversized hoodies, baggy pants, crop tops, or unique accessories like statement earrings.

5. Find similar clothing pieces: Look for clothing items that resemble Gyakie's outfits.

This may include crop tops, high-waisted pants, oversized shirts, or unique dresses.

Thrift stores, online boutiques, and fashion retailers can be great places to find these items.

Bonus tip: If you want to stay updated on Gyakie's current fashion choices, follow her on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

She often shares her latest looks and outfit details, which can provide ongoing inspiration for your own wardrobe.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

