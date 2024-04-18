Luku imeweza! Justina Syokau dazzles in flamboyant, bold, hip-hop-inspired swagger

Known for her candid opinions on current trends and her influence on social media, the '2020' hitmaker surprised many with her latest style statement.

Justina Syokau's new style

Renowned for her hit songs centered around the years 2020, 2023, and 2024, Justina Syokau stepped out in attire typically associated with rappers, boldly declaring herself as the best rapper in Africa.

This departure from her usual gospel music aesthetic caught the attention of her followers and sparked conversation across various social media platforms.

Justina Syokau challenges Kenyan rappers

In a series of TikTok videos shared on April 16 and 17, Justina Syokau issued a challenge to Kenyan rappers, urging them to step up their game and ignite their creativity.

She emphasised the importance of lighting the fire and called out specifically to Khaligraph Jones, a prominent figure in the Kenyan rap scene, inviting him to collaborate with her.

"Don't you know I'm the best female rapper in Africa?" she boldly proclaimed. "I'm disappointed that Kenyan rappers are asleep. It's time to ignite the flames. Khaligraph Jones, I'm giving you 24 hours to hit my DM. Let's rock this town with deadly deadly styles."

Mixed reactions from fans

Following her bold statements and fashion transformation, Justina Syokau's followers had varied reactions.

While some praised her for her creativity and willingness to explore new avenues within the music industry, others expressed skepticism and suggested that she should stick to her lane of gospel music.

Christina Syokua's taste for quality dresses

Aside from her music and attention-grabbing antics, Justina Syokau is also known for her penchant for expensive clothing, which she proudly showcases along with their price tags.

The singer boasted about a stunning long red and brown dress that she claimed made her stand out.

Syokau revealed in a previous interview that the dress was sourced from a fashion design enterprise in Mlolongo and set her back Sh25,000.

Justina Syokau Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasised that this was one of her more budget-friendly attire choices, proceeding to disclose the prices of some of her pricier garments.

"Today I'm wearing a relatively modest dress, priced at Sh25,000. This is one of my more affordable options. I've worn outfits costing Sh100,000 and even Sh70,000," she shared.