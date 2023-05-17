The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Meet the oldest cover girl of Sports Illustrated magazine

Temi Iwalaiye

Martha Stewart proves age is just a number as she strikes sexy poses for Sports Illustrated as their oldest cover girl.

Martha Stewart on the cover of Sports Illustrated [Instagram/marthastewart]
Martha Stewart on the cover of Sports Illustrated [Instagram/marthastewart]

Sports Illustrated is a magazine famous for its incredibly sexy and famous cover girls.

The magazine wrote that Martha Stewart is "the very definition of 'influencer,'" because of her many magazines, shows, books, products and followers.

She is famous for her cooking recipes, lifestyle hacks and her show, the Martha Stewart Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martha Stewart was excited about her Sports Illustrated cover. She captioned her Instagram post with these words, "I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in."

Transgender singer, Kim Petras, Actress, Megan Fox, and Model, Brooks Nader were also cover girls for this issue.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Will ChatGPT impact critical thinking skills for the youth? [Opinion]

Will ChatGPT impact critical thinking skills for the youth? [Opinion]

How Kenyan chef Maliha plans to beat Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

How Kenyan chef Maliha plans to beat Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

DIY Recipes: How to make apple cider vinegar at home

DIY Recipes: How to make apple cider vinegar at home

Africa Day celebrations: A journey into Africa's cultural richness

Africa Day celebrations: A journey into Africa's cultural richness

Meet the oldest cover girl of Sports Illustrated magazine

Meet the oldest cover girl of Sports Illustrated magazine

Wedding guest? Here's what you're not to wear

Wedding guest? Here's what you're not to wear

Lupita shares deep significance of her henna-adorned bald head

Lupita shares deep significance of her henna-adorned bald head

'The first 6 hours were the toughest for me' - Hilda Baci speaks on record-breaking feat

'The first 6 hours were the toughest for me' - Hilda Baci speaks on record-breaking feat

Esther Passaris happy to be grandma, meet her 27-year-old daughter Makena Ngugi

Esther Passaris happy to be grandma, meet her 27-year-old daughter Makena Ngugi

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lupita Nyong'o. She is the ambassador for De Beers, A Diamonds mining company

Lupita Nyong'o teases fans as she unveils stunning new look