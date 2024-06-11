Ladies: Drop these 7 outfits from your wardrobe to attract high-value men

While adding stylish and elegant pieces to your wardrobe is essential, it is equally important to identify and eliminate certain outfits that might not align with the sophisticated image you aim to project.

Here are some outfits you should consider dropping from your wardrobe to attract high-value men.

1. Overly revealing clothes

ADVERTISEMENT

While confidence in your body is commendable, overly revealing outfits can sometimes send the wrong message.

High-value men often appreciate a sense of mystery and sophistication. Opt for clothes that highlight your best features tastefully, leaving something to the imagination.

Swap out the overly revealing mini dresses and plunging necklines for elegant, well-fitted dresses that showcase your grace and style.

Red bodysuit paired with a black faux leather skirt (Instagram amariaruthh) Pulse Live Kenya

2. Athleisure outside the gym

ADVERTISEMENT

Athleisure has become a popular trend for its comfort and versatility.

However, constantly wearing gym clothes outside of workout sessions can give off a casual and laid-back vibe, which may not be appealing to high-value men looking for a woman who exudes sophistication.

Reserve your leggings and sports bras for the gym and opt for chic casual wear when running errands or meeting friends.

3. Ill-fitting clothes

Clothes that are too tight or too loose can detract from your appearance and confidence. Ill-fitting outfits can make you appear sloppy or uncomfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure that your wardrobe consists of well-tailored pieces that complement your body shape.

A perfectly fitted blazer or a tailored pair of trousers can instantly elevate your look and make you appear more polished and put-together.

Pulse Live Kenya

4. Overly trendy pieces

While staying on top of fashion trends can be fun, overly trendy outfits can sometimes come across as trying too hard.

ADVERTISEMENT

High-value men tend to appreciate timeless elegance over fleeting fashion fads. Invest in classic pieces that never go out of style, such as a little black dress, a crisp white shirt, and a tailored coat.

These staples can be mixed and matched to create effortlessly chic looks.

5. Graphic tees and casual t-shirts

Graphic tees and casual T-shirts are great for relaxed weekends, but they might not be the best choice when aiming to attract high-value men.

These pieces can often appear too casual and unrefined. Instead, opt for blouses, button-down shirts, or elegant tops that convey a sense of sophistication and maturity.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Ripped and distressed clothing

Ripped jeans and distressed clothing have their place in street style, but they may not align with the image of a sophisticated and polished woman.

High-value men often appreciate a more refined and elegant style. Swap out your distressed denim for a pair of well-fitted, classic jeans or trousers that exude class and elegance.

Pulse Live Kenya

7. Excessive accessories

ADVERTISEMENT

Accessories can enhance an outfit, but excessive or overly flashy accessories can be distracting and take away from your overall look.