How many weeks to keep braids & 5 reasons knotless braids last longer

However, knowing the optimal duration to keep braids in and how to maintain them without damaging the hair is crucial.

Here’s a detailed guide for styling enthusiasts aiming to preserve their braids and hair health.

How long should braids remain on African hair?

The recommended duration for keeping braids in African hair is generally four to six weeks.

Beyond this period, the risk of hair damage and scalp issues increases significantly. It’s essential to listen to your hair and pay attention to the signs that it's time to let your braids go.

Signs it’s time to take out your braids

Buildup at the roots: Noticeable accumulation of products, dirt, or fluff at the roots is a clear indicator. Frizz and loose braids: As hair grows, braids may loosen and frizz increases, compromising the neat appearance of your braids. Itchiness and discomfort: Any discomfort or excessive itchiness signifies that your scalp needs a break. Tension on scalp: If you feel persistent tension around your hairline or scalp, it’s time to remove the braids to prevent traction alopecia.

Why knotless braids can last up to 8 weeks

Knotless braids can last longer than traditional box braids, under the right conditions.

Typically, knotless braids can be worn for about four to eight weeks, depending on how well they are cared for and the rate of hair growth.

This is primarily due to their method of installation and the reduced tension they exert on the hair. Unlike traditional braids that start with a tight knot at the scalp, knotless braids begin with your natural hair and gradually incorporate braiding hair.

This reduces tension and stress on the scalp, minimising breakage and potential damage to the hair follicles. Less tension also means the style can maintain its neat appearance for longer without causing discomfort.

Natural appearance: Knotless braids blend seamlessly with natural hair as they grow out. This makes the new growth less noticeable compared to traditional braids, where new growth can visibly push down the braids, creating a gap at the roots.

Weight distribution: Because knotless braids distribute the added hair throughout the braid rather than starting with it at the roots, they don’t pull as heavily on any single point of the scalp. This more even distribution helps the style hold up better over time.

Flexibility in styling: With reduced tension from the start, knotless braids offer more flexibility and comfort when styling. This means you can switch up your styles more frequently without stressing the braids, potentially allowing the braids to last longer without loosening or fraying.

Overall maintenance: The maintenance routine for knotless braids can also help extend their lifespan. Since the scalp experiences less irritation, it's easier to maintain the scalp's health and keep the braids looking fresh. Regular moisturising and gentle cleansing are still recommended.

To ensure the longevity of any braided style, it's crucial to follow a suitable hair care routine, including keeping the scalp clean and the braids moisturised.

Regular maintenance, combined with the right products, will also ensure your hair remains healthy, and your braids look fresh for at least six weeks.