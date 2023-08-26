The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

My most expensive wig is worth Sh580,000 - Yvonne Mugure

Denis Mwangi

Yvonne Mugure & Milly wa Jesus reveal the cost of their most expensive wigs

Yvonne Mugure answers questions from Pulse Kenya presenter Muthoni Irungu during the launch of the Medigah London Hair app at the Social House, Nairobi on August 24, 2023
Yvonne Mugure answers questions from Pulse Kenya presenter Muthoni Irungu during the launch of the Medigah London Hair app at the Social House, Nairobi on August 24, 2023

Nairobi's Social House Hotel was a hub of excitement and glamour on August 25, as Medigah London Hair launched the MLH App.

The event drew the attention of well-known faces including Brian Babu, Milly and Kabi Wajesus, Pinky Ghelani, Pika na Raych, and Yvonne Odhiambo of Afrostreet collection.

The night was filled with captivating musical performances by Sanapei Tande and hosted by the charismatic Patricia Kihoro.

During an interview at the event, content creators Milly wa Jesus and Yvonne Mugure gave us a glimpse into the cost of their expensive wigs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milly said that the wig she wore that night cost about Sh100,000 from Medigah London Hair.

Kabi and Milly answer questions from Pulse Kenya presenter Muthoni Irungu during the launch of the Medigah London Hair app at the Social House, Nairobi on August 24, 2023
Kabi and Milly answer questions from Pulse Kenya presenter Muthoni Irungu during the launch of the Medigah London Hair app at the Social House, Nairobi on August 24, 2023 Kabi and Milly answer questions from Pulse Kenya presenter Muthoni Irungu during the launch of the Medigah London Hair app at the Social House, Nairobi on August 24, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

She said that modern-day wigs are of a superior quality, asking Kenyans who criticise wigs to embrace the new hair products that are in the market.

Before wigs like these came to the market, there were those that would get destroyed by rain. In the past people have had very bad experiences with hair but now we have hair from MLH which is an expensive HD lace wig,” she said.

On her part, Mugure said that the most expensive wig in her collection was worth about $4,000 (Sh580,000).

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 7 things to consider when buying a wig for the first time

Speaking about the stigma around women who wear wigs, she said that wigs help women pull off different kinds of looks.

“People think that if you wear a wig you are ashamed of your natural hair. I have never understood that. I think a wig is just a different hairstyle. Just like I was wearing braids last week, I am wearing a wig today and I’ll wear another one tomorrow,” she said.

During the launch, MLH Co-founders Barbara Medigah and Cedrick Tedong said that the new app could reshape the world of women's fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Influencer Awards: Fashion Influencer of the Year

Notably, they shared their future vision of expanding the luxury hair experience to encompass men as well.

"What began as a simple idea between friends has now become a reality. The MLH App stands as a pivotal force in both the Fashion and Tech worlds. Our mission to unite the beauty community, simplify the shopping experience, and elevate product quality is poised to transform the local beauty industry.

“Medigah London Hair is committed to excellence and innovation, symbolizing a transformative journey that will leave an indelible mark on Nairobi's beauty scene and beyond," they said.

The launch introduced Medigah London Hair's latest product line, featuring wigs with distinct personalities like Mercedes, Nicki, Shensea, Barbie, Chelsea, and Trina.

ADVERTISEMENT
Barbra Medigah and Cedrick Tedong flanked by some of the influencers at the Launch of the MLH App at Social House on August 24, 2023
Barbra Medigah and Cedrick Tedong flanked by some of the influencers at the Launch of the MLH App at Social House on August 24, 2023 Barbra Medigah and Cedrick Tedong flanked by some of the influencers at the Launch of the MLH App at Social House on August 24, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Recommended articles

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

My most expensive wig is worth Sh580,000 - Yvonne Mugure

My most expensive wig is worth Sh580,000 - Yvonne Mugure

Mulamwah reveals millions he has spent on nearly finished 2-storey mansion

Mulamwah reveals millions he has spent on nearly finished 2-storey mansion

Toasted Ugali: Watch new recipe that's gaining popularity on TikTok

Toasted Ugali: Watch new recipe that's gaining popularity on TikTok

Navigating societal pressure: Is being an 'understanding girlfriend' a bad thing?

Navigating societal pressure: Is being an 'understanding girlfriend' a bad thing?

7 prominent Kenyans who make polygamy look yummy

7 prominent Kenyans who make polygamy look yummy

Raila serenades wife Ida on her 73rd birthday & 50th wedding anniversary

Raila serenades wife Ida on her 73rd birthday & 50th wedding anniversary

Essential items every woman should carry in her purse

Essential items every woman should carry in her purse

Shiv Simani: Winning Pulse Influencer Awards brought 2 major shifts in my content production

Shiv Simani: Winning Pulse Influencer Awards brought 2 major shifts in my content production

Key considerations to make before hiring a ‘househelp’

Key considerations to make before hiring a ‘househelp’

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Content creator Diana Marua and her son Morgan Bahati

Moral police gang up against Diana Marua over wardrobe choice

Steve Ogolla and his wife Cebbie Koks

Steve Ogolla's reaction when wife Cebbie unveiled matching vacation outfits