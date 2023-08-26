My most expensive wig is worth Sh580,000 - Yvonne Mugure

The event drew the attention of well-known faces including Brian Babu, Milly and Kabi Wajesus, Pinky Ghelani, Pika na Raych, and Yvonne Odhiambo of Afrostreet collection.

The night was filled with captivating musical performances by Sanapei Tande and hosted by the charismatic Patricia Kihoro.

During an interview at the event, content creators Milly wa Jesus and Yvonne Mugure gave us a glimpse into the cost of their expensive wigs.

Milly said that the wig she wore that night cost about Sh100,000 from Medigah London Hair.

Kabi and Milly answer questions from Pulse Kenya presenter Muthoni Irungu during the launch of the Medigah London Hair app at the Social House, Nairobi on August 24, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

She said that modern-day wigs are of a superior quality, asking Kenyans who criticise wigs to embrace the new hair products that are in the market.

“Before wigs like these came to the market, there were those that would get destroyed by rain. In the past people have had very bad experiences with hair but now we have hair from MLH which is an expensive HD lace wig,” she said.

On her part, Mugure said that the most expensive wig in her collection was worth about $4,000 (Sh580,000).

Speaking about the stigma around women who wear wigs, she said that wigs help women pull off different kinds of looks.

“People think that if you wear a wig you are ashamed of your natural hair. I have never understood that. I think a wig is just a different hairstyle. Just like I was wearing braids last week, I am wearing a wig today and I’ll wear another one tomorrow,” she said.

During the launch, MLH Co-founders Barbara Medigah and Cedrick Tedong said that the new app could reshape the world of women's fashion.

Notably, they shared their future vision of expanding the luxury hair experience to encompass men as well.

"What began as a simple idea between friends has now become a reality. The MLH App stands as a pivotal force in both the Fashion and Tech worlds. Our mission to unite the beauty community, simplify the shopping experience, and elevate product quality is poised to transform the local beauty industry.

“Medigah London Hair is committed to excellence and innovation, symbolizing a transformative journey that will leave an indelible mark on Nairobi's beauty scene and beyond," they said.

The launch introduced Medigah London Hair's latest product line, featuring wigs with distinct personalities like Mercedes, Nicki, Shensea, Barbie, Chelsea, and Trina.

