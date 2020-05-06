Wigs are a girl’s best friend on a bad hair day and when you simply want to give your hair a break. But as awesome as they are, they can also look ridiculous if not done right. That’s why you should always ensure that your wig looks as natural as possible.

Here are our top tips on how to make your wig look natural:

1. Have your measurements taken

This is the number one rule that you should always follow before purchasing a wig. While you can get a generic wig that fits, sometimes they don’t fit as perfectly. So, whenever you can, have your hairdresser take your measurements before making you a wig.

2. Do human hair

Human wigs are a bit pricey as compared to synthetic ones. But the good thing is that they look more natural and they also last longer so long as you take good care of them.

3. Make sure your hair is lying flat underneath

Before wearing the wig, ensure your hair is lying flat so that your wig fits well. You may want to wear a stocking cap or do simple cornrows to give your wig a more natural look.

4. Blend with makeup

Unless the lace matches your skin complexion, always blend with makeup to avoid the contrast. Dab the hairline area with some concealer so that the lace matches your skin colour.

5. Replace your wig

Taking good care of your wig is part of making it look natural. But, you also need to replace the wig after some time. You can’t continue wearing the same old stinky wig and expect it to look natural. You can have several wigs customized into your style and be exchanging them.

6. Consider the colour

There is no harm in experimenting with different colours. However, if you don’t want to make it so obvious for people to know that you are wearing a wig, do one that matches your natural hair colour.