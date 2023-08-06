The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  food-and-drinks

10 foods that warm you up naturally, according to AI

Fabian Simiyu

Embrace the cold season with these 10 naturally warming foods that not only satisfy your taste buds but also help you stay cozy from the inside out.

Lady observing snow
Lady observing snow

As the temperatures drop and the cold season sets in, staying warm becomes a priority.

While bundling up in layers and cozy blankets is important, what you eat can also play a significant role in keeping your body warm.

Certain foods have thermogenic properties, meaning they generate heat within the body, helping you combat the chill from the inside out.

In this article, we'll explore 10 foods that can help generate heat and keep you warm during the cold season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ginger is a well-known spice that not only adds flavor to dishes but also warms you up.

Its natural compounds can increase circulation and metabolic rate, generating internal heat. Enjoy ginger in teas, soups, or as a seasoning in various recipes.

Ginger
Ginger Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 Ways to keep warm this rainy season

ADVERTISEMENT

Cinnamon is another spice that helps generate heat by increasing blood flow and improving digestion. Sprinkle it on oatmeal, yogurt, or incorporate it into baked goods for a cozy, warming effect.

Capsaicin, the compound responsible for the heat in chili peppers, has thermogenic properties that can boost your metabolism and generate body heat.

Add a bit of spice to your meals with some chili peppers or hot sauces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its ability to increase body temperature. Incorporate garlic into your meals to not only enhance flavor but also warm you up from the inside.

Garlic
Garlic Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Cold season? 4 best ways to stay healthy in this weather

ADVERTISEMENT

Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds are rich in healthy fats that provide a slow and steady source of energy, helping to maintain body heat. Grab a handful as a snack or sprinkle them on your breakfast.

Oats are a warming comfort food that can regulate body temperature. They're also rich in fiber, which helps keep you full and satisfied, further contributing to a feeling of warmth.

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory and thermogenic effects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incorporate turmeric into curries, stews, or golden milk for a warming and soothing drink.

Tumeric
Tumeric Pulse Live Kenya

Onions contain sulfur compounds that can increase blood circulation and heat production. They are versatile and can be used in a wide range of savory dishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dark chocolate contains both caffeine and theobromine, compounds that can increase heart rate and metabolic rate, generating a feeling of warmth.

Enjoy a piece of dark chocolate in moderation for a comforting treat.

Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate Pulse Live Kenya

Herbal teas like peppermint, chamomile, and licorice can help raise your body temperature.

ADVERTISEMENT

The act of sipping on a warm beverage alone can also provide a sense of comfort during cold weather.

When the cold season arrives, it's important to stay warm not only by bundling up but also by choosing foods that naturally generate heat within the body.

Incorporating ginger, cinnamon, chili peppers, garlic, nuts, seeds, oats, turmeric, onions, and hot herbal teas into your diet can help you combat the chill and feel cozy from the inside out.

Onions
Onions Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Remember to maintain a balanced diet and consume these foods in moderation to make the most of their warming properties.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 foods that warm you up naturally, according to AI

10 foods that warm you up naturally, according to AI

6 easy laundry tips to maintain dazzling white clothes

6 easy laundry tips to maintain dazzling white clothes

10 bad habits to avoid when visiting friends or relatives

10 bad habits to avoid when visiting friends or relatives

Story of Khoja barber who uses engineering equipment to shave hair

Story of Khoja barber who uses engineering equipment to shave hair

7 versatile women's items that modern man can rock

7 versatile women's items that modern man can rock

What's the most toxic zodiac sign? Revealing the biggest clichés and misconceptions

What's the most toxic zodiac sign? Revealing the biggest clichés and misconceptions

10 self-care tips for individuals living with HIV, according to AI

10 self-care tips for individuals living with HIV, according to AI

We don't belong to anyone - How Nice Githinji balances multiple relationships

We don't belong to anyone - How Nice Githinji balances multiple relationships

3 reasons getting eyelash extensions may not be a good idea

3 reasons getting eyelash extensions may not be a good idea

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lady observing snow

10 foods that warm you up naturally, according to AI