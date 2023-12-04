The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kind waiter offers to cover client's bill in prank at a high-end hotel in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

In the prank filmed at a high-end hotel in Nairobi, the client claimed to have misplaced the money meant to pay the bill, but the waiter offered to help settle it using his tips

In a heartwarming display of compassion and generosity, a waiter at a high-end Nairobi hotel went viral after volunteering to cover the bill for a client who pretended to have misplaced her money.

In the video shared on social media, the client, in a light-hearted prank, claimed to have lost the money to settle her bill.

The prankster, who ordered a beverage and some bitings totalling approximately Ksh 1,940, insisted she only had Ksh 900 in cash and promised to settle the remainder later.

The Celebrity Waiter, unaware of the prank, responded with genuine concern and offered to pay the balance himself.

In a touching moment captured on TikTok, the waiter reassured the client that she could pay whatever she could, and he would cover the rest.

Clinton Lee aka celebrity waiter
Clinton Lee aka celebrity waiter Clinton Lee aka celebrity waiter Pulse Live Kenya

"Consider it a treat," he said, emphasizing that he had earned some tips which he would use to cover the bill.

The waiter further expressed concern about whether the client had enough money to return home.

Little did he know that the entire scenario was a setup for a viral prank.

As the video circulated on TikTok Kenyans praised the Celebrity Waiter for his selfless gesture.

Pranks have become a popular form of content creation for many Kenyans on social media.

Content creators often use pranks to generate clicks, likes, and shares, leading to increased popularity of their videos.

Pranks can serve as a form of entertainment, offering moments of laughter and stress relief.

However, the use of pranks in content creation has also led to controversies and backlash.

For instance, a video posted by a Kenyan content creator, Georgina Njenga, where she pranked her nanny with bundles of cash, accusing her of theft, sparked outrage and condemnation from netizens.

Nicki Bigfish is one of the most popular pranksters in Kenya, known for his daring pranks.

As one of the original creators and directors of the Naswa prank show, Nicki Bigfish has gained recognition for his high-risk pranks, often involving interactions with strangers.

While Nicki Bigfish's pranks have entertained many, it's important to note that pranking can have unintended consequences.

