3 easy ways you can increase your daily protein intake

Samiah Ogunlowo

Whether you're striving to build muscle, manage your weight, or simply lead a healthier lifestyle, these easy protein-boosting strategies are practical and accessible.

Opt for lean protein sources [Eating Well]
Opt for lean protein sources [Eating Well]

However, many Nigerians often struggle to meet their daily protein needs.

If you're looking for easy ways to increase your protein intake without overhauling your diet, you're in the right place.

In this article, you will learn three simple and practical ways to ensure you're getting enough protein to support your health and wellness.

Legumes, such as beans, lentils, and peas, are nutritional powerhouses rich in protein and fiber. They are staples in Nigerian cuisine and can be easily incorporated into your daily meals.

Legumes also provide essential nutrients [Nymag]
Legumes also provide essential nutrients [Nymag] Pulse Nigeria

Consider making traditional dishes like "moi moi" or "akara" with beans, or add lentils to your stews and soups for an extra protein punch. These versatile legumes not only increase your protein intake but also provide essential nutrients like iron, folate, and potassium.

Nuts and seeds are convenient and nutrient-dense snacks that can help boost your daily protein intake. Almonds, peanuts, and pumpkin seeds are readily available and make for satisfying protein-packed snacks.

Snack smart with nuts and seeds [Vitacost]
Snack smart with nuts and seeds [Vitacost] Pulse Nigeria

You can also sprinkle chia seeds or flaxseeds on your morning oatmeal or yoghurt. Just a small handful of these crunchy treats can provide a significant protein boost while keeping your energy levels stable throughout the day.

When choosing your sources of animal protein, opt for lean cuts of meat, poultry, and fish. These options are not only high in protein but also lower in saturated fat. Fish, such as mackerel and sardines, are excellent choices as they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart and brain health.

For poultry, remove the skin to reduce fat content, and when preparing meat, trim visible fats before cooking. Incorporating more lean protein into your meals can help you meet your daily protein goals while maintaining a heart-healthy diet.

Increasing your daily protein intake doesn't have to be complicated or require drastic dietary changes. By making simple adjustments to your eating habits, you can ensure that you're meeting your body's protein needs for optimal health and well-being.



Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

