3 meals you can prepare with soy sauce

In case you are wondering, here are three meals you can prepare with soy sauce;

1. Chicken or beef sauce

This is a healthy sauce you can make using soy sauce and enjoyed with white rice instead of your everyday Nigerian stew. Ingredients for this include chicken or beef, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, vegetable oil, garlic, ginger, spices (such as thyme and curry), seasoning cubes and soy sauce. The cooking method simply involves seasoning and boiling your chicken and beef until it is well cooked and then making a sauce by frying with the remaining ingredients.

2. Stir-fry fried rice

You can take your everyday fried rice to the next level by adding soy sauce while cooking. You still get to cook your stir-fry fried rice the usual way using vegetables (carrots, peas, sweetcorn), onions, vegetable oil, eggs, cooked chicken or beef (optional). But this time, soy sauce can be added while frying your veggies.

3. Stir-fry spaghetti

Spaghetti is another meal you can cook using soy sauce. Ingredients for this includes, Spaghetti, vegetables (bell peppers, carrots), onions, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, vegetable oil, cooked chicken or beef (optional). To prepare, you boil your spaghetti as usual, drain and set aside. Then in a pan, sauté onions, garlic, and ginger in vegetable oil. Add sliced bell peppers and carrots, cooking until slightly tender. Stir in cooked spaghetti and add soy sauce for flavor.

