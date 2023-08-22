The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon produce almost 70% of the world's cocoa beans.

Ivory coast is the world's leading producer of cocoa [Alphafoodie]
Ivory coast is the world's leading producer of cocoa [Alphafoodie]

The cocoa word comes from the Native American word, "cacahuatl” and is a symbol of wealth and a means of exchange. Around 50% of the world's cocoa production is produced in Ghana and the Ivory Coast.

The Ivory Coast supplies more than 45% of cocoa beans used to make chocolate in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT
Time to trade: Women in Abidjan sort cocoa beans for export
Time to trade: Women in Abidjan sort cocoa beans for export AFP

Ivory Coast alone generated about 2.1 million metric tons of cocoa beans in 2022, according to Statista and the amount is expected to increase.

Cocoa is a source of livelihood for many Ivorians. Over eight million Ivorians rely on cocoa production for a living, according to the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF).

Ghana is thought to have produced the most cocoa beans ever with an estimated 689 thousand metric tons of production last year, according to Statista. This is anticipated to rise further in 2022–2023, reaching approximately 750 thousand metric tons.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Statista, in 2012/2013, Nigeria produced around 238 thousand tons of cocoa beans, and it is predicted that it will produce about 280 thousand tons in 2022/2023.

In 2012/2013, Cameroon produced about 225 thousand tons of cocoa beans, and in 2022/2023, it is estimated to produce 300 thousand tons, per Statista reports.

This cocoa is taken to European countries where they are manufactured. The four top chocolate-producing countries are Germany, Belgium, Italy, and Poland, Investopedia reports.

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Resurfaced video of CS Ababu's unique bedroom setup sparks curiosity

Resurfaced video of CS Ababu's unique bedroom setup sparks curiosity

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

Why Omosh hasn't moved into house he received as a gift, 2 years after completion

Why Omosh hasn't moved into house he received as a gift, 2 years after completion

Common phrases used by chronic liars that prove they are lying

Common phrases used by chronic liars that prove they are lying

A man is misogynistic if he does these 5 things

A man is misogynistic if he does these 5 things

A woman is misogynistic if she does these 4 things

A woman is misogynistic if she does these 4 things

Shenseea's Nairobi concert postponed abruptly [Details]

Shenseea's Nairobi concert postponed abruptly [Details]

Chloe Bailey claps back at trolls over Halle's pregnancy rumours

Chloe Bailey claps back at trolls over Halle's pregnancy rumours

Ladies, here are 10 sex positions that'll hit your G-spot every single time

Ladies, here are 10 sex positions that'll hit your G-spot every single time

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

___8869818___2018___9___18___14___wodaabe4

See the tribe that allows you to steal another man’s wife

(L-R) Frida Kahlo and Vincent van Gogh [Pinterest]

5 of the world's most famous artists and their masterpieces

'Trotro' - Public transport in Ghana.

Accra's public transport: A glimpse into the trotro experience