4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

The cocoa word comes from the Native American word, "cacahuatl” and is a symbol of wealth and a means of exchange. Around 50% of the world's cocoa production is produced in Ghana and the Ivory Coast.

1) Ivory Coast

The Ivory Coast supplies more than 45% of cocoa beans used to make chocolate in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFP

Ivory Coast alone generated about 2.1 million metric tons of cocoa beans in 2022, according to Statista and the amount is expected to increase.

Cocoa is a source of livelihood for many Ivorians. Over eight million Ivorians rely on cocoa production for a living, according to the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF).

2) Ghana

Ghana is thought to have produced the most cocoa beans ever with an estimated 689 thousand metric tons of production last year, according to Statista. This is anticipated to rise further in 2022–2023, reaching approximately 750 thousand metric tons.

ADVERTISEMENT

3) Nigeria

According to Statista, in 2012/2013, Nigeria produced around 238 thousand tons of cocoa beans, and it is predicted that it will produce about 280 thousand tons in 2022/2023.

4) Cameroon

In 2012/2013, Cameroon produced about 225 thousand tons of cocoa beans, and in 2022/2023, it is estimated to produce 300 thousand tons, per Statista reports.