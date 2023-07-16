Great news for Kenyan passport holders! According to VisaGuide Passport Index, the Kenyan passport ranks 135th in the world as of July 2023.
44 visa-free destinations for Kenyan citizens
Here is a list of 44 countries that Kenyans can travel to without a visa in July 2023!
This means that Kenyan citizens can travel visa-free to some countries in the world. It's time to get your notebook and passport ready as I provide you with a comprehensive list of these countries.
Please keep in mind that an eVisa will be considered a visa on arrival if the requirements for obtaining it are straightforward, such as paying the visa fee, presenting a return ticket, and having a hotel reservation.
Also remember that for visa-free travels, you still must have a valid passport — usually six months after your departure date— and you must purchase travel health insurance as required by your destination country.
As of July 2023, Kenyan passport holders can travel visa free to these 44 countries and territories:
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Benin
- Botswana
- British Virgin Islands
- Burundi
- Cayman Islands
- Cook Islands
- Cuba
- Dominica
- Ethiopia
- Fiji
- Ghana
- Grenada
- Haiti
- Hong Kong
- Jamaica
- Kiribati
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Montserrat
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Niue
- Panama
- Philippines
- Rwanda
- Senegal
- Singapore
- South Africa
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Tanzania
- Gambia
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Uganda
- Vanuatu
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
- Eswatini
Make sure to check with the relevant embassy or consulate of your destination for the most up-to-date information and any specific requirements before you travel. Happy and hassle-free journeys!
