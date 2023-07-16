44 visa-free destinations for Kenyan citizens

This means that Kenyan citizens can travel visa-free to some countries in the world. It's time to get your notebook and passport ready as I provide you with a comprehensive list of these countries.

Please keep in mind that an eVisa will be considered a visa on arrival if the requirements for obtaining it are straightforward, such as paying the visa fee, presenting a return ticket, and having a hotel reservation.

Pulse

ADVERTISEMENT

Also remember that for visa-free travels, you still must have a valid passport — usually six months after your departure date— and you must purchase travel health insurance as required by your destination country.

As of July 2023, Kenyan passport holders can travel visa free to these 44 countries and territories:

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Benin

Botswana

British Virgin Islands

Burundi

Cayman Islands

Cook Islands

Cuba

Dominica

Ethiopia

Fiji

Ghana

Grenada

Haiti

Hong Kong

Jamaica

Kiribati

Lesotho

Malawi

Malaysia

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Mozambique

Namibia

Niue

Panama

Philippines

Rwanda

Senegal

Singapore

South Africa

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Tanzania

Gambia

Trinidad and Tobago

Uganda

Vanuatu

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Eswatini