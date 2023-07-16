The sports category has moved to a new website.

44 visa-free destinations for Kenyan citizens

Lynet Okumu

Here is a list of 44 countries that Kenyans can travel to without a visa in July 2023!

Kenya-Airways
Great news for Kenyan passport holders! According to VisaGuide Passport Index, the Kenyan passport ranks 135th in the world as of July 2023.

This means that Kenyan citizens can travel visa-free to some countries in the world. It's time to get your notebook and passport ready as I provide you with a comprehensive list of these countries.

Please keep in mind that an eVisa will be considered a visa on arrival if the requirements for obtaining it are straightforward, such as paying the visa fee, presenting a return ticket, and having a hotel reservation.

kenya airways
READ: Top 10 African countries with the highest economic mobility based on visa-free travel in 2023

Also remember that for visa-free travels, you still must have a valid passport — usually six months after your departure date— and you must purchase travel health insurance as required by your destination country.

As of July 2023, Kenyan passport holders can travel visa free to these 44 countries and territories:

  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Bahamas
  • Barbados
  • Benin
  • Botswana
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Burundi
  • Cayman Islands
  • Cook Islands
  • Cuba
  • Dominica
  • Ethiopia
  • Fiji
  • Ghana
  • Grenada
  • Haiti
  • Hong Kong
  • Jamaica
  • Kiribati
  • Lesotho
  • Malawi
  • Malaysia
  • Mauritius
  • Micronesia
  • Montserrat
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Niue
  • Panama
  • Philippines
  • Rwanda
  • Senegal
  • Singapore
  • South Africa
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Tanzania
  • Gambia
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Uganda
  • Vanuatu
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe
  • Eswatini

Make sure to check with the relevant embassy or consulate of your destination for the most up-to-date information and any specific requirements before you travel. Happy and hassle-free journeys!

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

