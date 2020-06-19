If you have not been eating black pepper, it’s high time you did. This wonder spice is filled with so many health benefits that you do not want to miss. We are not exaggerating here, just check out the listed below amazing health benefits of black pepper. You won’t believe that you have been missing all this goodness.

1. It’s a powerhouse of antioxidants

Antioxidants help in countering the damaging effects caused by free radicals in our bodies. Rich in an antioxidant called piperine, black pepper helps in preventing your cells from being damaged by the free radicals. The free radicals cause diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

2. Contains anti-inflammatory properties

Like ginger, black pepper contains anti-inflammatory properties and can thus help in addressing conditions such as arthritis, cancer, and other health conditions whose symptoms include inflammation.

3. Improves absorption of certain nutrients

For instance, it’s always advisable to take turmeric together with black pepper. This is because black pepper boosts the absorption of curcumin, an ingredient in turmeric. Also, black pepper has been found to improve the absorption of beta carotene. Beta carotene is found in foods such as carrots, bell peppers, sweet potatoes and squash.

4. It enhances digestion

A happy gut equals a happy person. Black pepper has been found to enhance the digestion process and improve the health of your gut.

5. Lowers cholesterol levels

High levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL) or what is also known as bad cholesterol increases one’s risk of heart-related diseases. Studies in animals show that black pepper reduces cholesterol. On top of that, black pepper also enhances the absorption of ingredients that lower cholesterol such as those present in turmeric.

How to take black pepper

It’s all about how you love it. While some people prefer adding black pepper to their soups, others add it to their fruits and vegetable salads.

However, consuming too much black pepper may cause a burning feeling in your throat or stomach.