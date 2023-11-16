The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 things you shouldn't eat while hungover

Oghenerume Progress

Choosing the right foods during a hangover can make a significant difference in how quickly you bounce back.

What you eat during hangover can significantly affect your recovery [Shutterstock]
When experiencing a hangover, it is important to note that what you choose to eat can significantly impact your recovery.

While seeking comfort in food is natural, there are certain items you should definitely not eat while hungover. Here are five of them;

On days you are hungover, it is best to avoid greasy foods such as bacon and egg for breakfast. This is because such foods can exacerbate nausea and upset stomach. These choices can contribute to feelings of discomfort rather than alleviating them.

Coffee and any other beverage containing caffeine should also be avoided as it is not the best choice when you're hungover.

Caffeine is a diuretic, meaning it can increase urine production and lead to dehydration—something you definitely want to avoid when your body is already trying to recover.

Spicy foods are also a no-no while hungover as this can irritate an already sensitive stomach. Spices may contribute to indigestion and discomfort, making your hangover experience less enjoyable.

Sugary foods might provide a quick energy boost, but they can also lead to a blood sugar crash later on. This crash can leave you feeling even more fatigued and lethargic, prolonging your recovery time.

It is definitely a bad idea to go back to the culprit while hungover. Consuming more alcohol while you're already dealing with a hangover is not a solution. It can further dehydrate you and intensify your symptoms.

Listen to your body, stay hydrated, and give it the nourishment it needs to recover from the night before.

