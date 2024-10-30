Halloween in Nairobi: 9 venues marking the unofficial holiday

As October 31 approaches, Nairobi’s nightlife scene and entertainment venues are embracing the spooky season with thrilling events, costume parties, and themed decor.

From eerie mazes to extravagant costume contests, Nairobi’s hottest spots are transforming into haunting playgrounds for partygoers and Halloween enthusiasts alike.

Here’s a look at some of the city’s top venues marking this unofficial holiday in style, offering both chills and unforgettable memories.

1. Halloween scavenger hunt at Nairobi Arboretum

For an afternoon of outdoor fun, head to the Nairobi Arboretum on 1st November.

Hosted by Mkutano Brunch, this Halloween Scavenger Hunt promises a unique mix of adventure and mystery, perfect for families and groups of friends.

2. Spooky movie night under the stars

Film lovers are in for a treat on the night of 1st November, as Afreative hosts a Spooky Halloween Movie Night in a secret Westlands location.

Starting at 3 pm, the event includes Halloween-themed games, trick-or-treat stations, and a thrilling film screening under the stars.

Participants are encouraged to confirm attendance to get the reveal for the location.

3. Family-friendly fun at Cysuites Apartment Hotel

On 31st October, Cysuites Apartment Hotel will host a Halloween Kids Party from noon to 7 p.m.

This family-oriented event will feature a costume contest, trick-or-treating, and other engaging activities designed for children.

It’s an ideal setting for families looking to celebrate Halloween in a safe and fun environment.

4. Pins Halloween Party at Sarit Centre

Sarit Centre is also getting into the Halloween spirit with its Pins Halloween Party on 31st October, starting at 4 p.m.

The event will offer games, giveaways, and a costume contest, providing a lively atmosphere for Halloween enthusiasts of all ages.

5. Haunted House at the Waterfront Mall, Karen

For those who crave a more spine-chilling experience, the Waterfront Mall in Karen is hosting a haunted house on 1st November.

Beginning at noon, the mall’s haunted house will feature trick-or-treating, face painting, and a costume contest, with prizes awarded for the most creative costumes.

6. The Haunted Circus at The Alchemist

Prepare for a night of thrilling entertainment at 'The Haunted Circus,' hosted by The Alchemist on November 2nd.

The event will showcase a variety of acts including acrobats, contortionists, fire breathers, and stilt walkers from the Sarakasi All-Stars.

The circus-themed venue will feature two stages: the Main Stage and the Neon Stage, with performances by local DJs such as Lucky Birdi, DJ Feischer, and Kira among others.

7. Kira's Halloween colouring party

For those seeking a more laid-back Halloween, Kira's Halloween Coloring Party offers a creative retreat.

Scheduled for November 2nd at the Swiss Belinn from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m, the event encourages guests to indulge in Halloween-themed coloring in a festive atmosphere.

8. Halloween Party at Sk8 City Nairobi

Sk8 City Nairobi is throwing a grand Halloween Party on November 1st, featuring guest performances by Dyana Cods, Neggy Neggy, and DJ Nikky Spin.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best costumes, with a cash prize of up to Sh20K for the best-dressed attendees.

9. Rock Riot - Halloween edition

Nairobi Street Kitchen hosts the Rock Riot on November 1st, offering a night of rock and roll and Halloween festivities.

With a lineup that includes MC Jean Ojiro, the event is geared towards rock enthusiasts looking for an alternative Halloween celebration.

