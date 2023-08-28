How long can these 5 foods last in the freezer before they spoil?

Temperatures of zero degrees preserve good by keeping all bacteria, yeasts, and mould inactive and stop the growth of potentially hazardous microbes.

However, just because something is safe to eat doesn't guarantee that it will continue to taste good after a long time in a deep freezer.

Here's how long food should last in the freezer:

1. Cooked rice

Whether jollof rice or white rice, it can be kept in a freezer for six months before going bad, provided that it doesn’t freeze and unfreeze.

After six months, it dries up and loses flavour but is still safe to consume. If you have a vacuum sealer in your kitchen, it's wonderful since an airtight container is your greatest line of protection against losing quality.

2. Soups and stews

All soups and stews should be frozen the day they are made. If properly preserved, soups and stews may be kept in the freezer for up to three months, but the longer they are kept there, the less fresh they will be. Moreover, tastes may be diluted as a result of the formation of ice, which, when thawed, produces water in the soup.

3. Milk

Although frozen milk may be kept in your freezer for up to 6 months without any problems, it's better to drink it within a month after freezing. To reduce the danger of bacterial growth, milk should be defrosted in the refrigerator as opposed to at room temperature.

4. Meat

Beef

According to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) standards, uncooked chops, steaks last four to twelve months in the freezer, while uncooked ground beef lasts around four months.

Poultry

A complete raw chicken may keep for up to a year in the freezer, according to the USDA, while its wings, breasts, and thighs may keep for up to nine months. Additionally, chicken ground or giblets can be frozen for three to four months. For the finest quality, a turkey can be frozen for a year.

5. Tomatoes and pepper

According to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, bell peppers can be frozen for up to eight months after being purchased without risk. Tomatoes that have been frozen will keep their taste for a year.