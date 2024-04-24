Items & services you will pay twice the normal price for during the rainy season

However, this season also presents unique challenges that can lead to unexpected expenses.

Preparing for the relentless downpours often involves not just one-time purchases but repeated investments in certain items and services.

Whether it's due to damage, loss, or inadequate initial preparations, you might find yourself having to pay for an item or service with twice the normal charge.

While these is largely driven by the forces of supply and demand in business, it can be strenious and leave a dent in your wallet.

Here are some things you might find yourself paying for twice during the rainy season:

1. Umbrellas and raincoats

It's not uncommon to lose an umbrella or find that the one you just bought has broken due to strong winds or poor quality.

Similarly, raincoats can tear or prove ineffective against heavy rains. This might lead you to purchase replacements, adding unexpected expenses to your budget.

Pulse Live Kenya

2. Waterproofing products

Whether it's for shoes, jackets, or even your home, you might find yourself buying waterproofing sprays or sealants more than once.

For open air businesses you are forced to purchase material to cover your products can be expensive.

These products often need reapplication to maintain their effectiveness, especially during a particularly wet season.

3. Flood damage repairs

For those in flood-prone areas, initial attempts at flood-proofing (like sandbags or minor repairs to leaks) may not hold up against severe weather.

This could result in paying for additional repairs or reinforcements partway through the season.

4. Pest control

Rain often drives pests such as insects and rodents into homes seeking shelter and warmth. You might pay for pest control early in the season, only to find that the problem persists or worsens, necessitating further treatment.

Getting rid of cockroaches Pulse Live Kenya

5. Drainage and gutter cleaning

Gutters and drains can quickly become clogged with leaves and debris during stormy weather. Even if you’ve had them cleaned once, heavy rains can necessitate doing it again to prevent water damage and overflow.

6. Car maintenance

Driving in wet conditions can be tough on your vehicle. You might find yourself needing to replace windshield wipers, repair brakes, or fix other weather-related wear more frequently. Tires may also need replacing if they lose their grip in wet conditions.

8. Electronics repairs