Kilimani residents evacuated, KURA lists roads to avoid as floods wreak havoc in Nairobi

Heavy rains on Saturday night left most city roads flooded, with vehicles submerged in some areas, with traffic snarl-ups reported across the county.

Namanga road in Kitengela was among the roads affected by the flooding.

Reports indicate that cars were swept by surging floods caused by poor drainage systems in the rapidly growing cosmopolitan town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Videos and images circulated on social media showed vehicles leaning precariously at dangerous along flooded roads.

A bus that was ferrying passengers was also depicted maneuvering the flooded road before losing control and falling on its side.

In some estates, flood water found its way into houses, with access completely cut off as

Residential areas were left under water with fallen trees obstructing motorists.

Evacuation in Kilimani

ADVERTISEMENT

The leafy suburbs of Kilimani bore the brunt of the heavy downpour with vehicles and houses partially submerged in water.

Elite Court along Ole Dume Road was among the most affected sections of the estate with evacuation efforts going on as of Sunday, April 21, 2024 morning.

With the heavy rains set to continue in the coming days based on forecasts by the Kenya Meteorology Department (Kenya Met), residents were asked to move to safer grounds until the flood water subsided.

“Keep those umbrellas handy and stay prepared for wet weather throughout the week,” Kenya Met noted in an update to Nairobi residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

KURA update on roads to avoid

An update issued by Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) urged motorists to keep off several roads, including Raila Odinga (formerly Mbagathi Road) and Langata roads in Nairobi, and Links Road in Mombasa in the wake of the heavy downpour and flooding.

Pulse Live Kenya

“We wish to warn motorists plying Raila Odinga Road, Langata Road near Wilson Airport and Links Road- Nyali in Mombasa County of serious flooding following the unprecedented heavy rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution as they approach these sections. Alternatively, motorists should avoid these roads until floods subside. Our technical team are on the ground to ascertain how best we can mitigate the effects of this flooding on our roads.” KURA said in tweet on Sunday.