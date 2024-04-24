As relentless rains continue to hammer parts of Kenya, the nation grapples with the aftereffects of the weather.
JKUAT, Thika Superhighway, Mathare & other areas where floods have caused havoc
The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has reported multiple road closures due to floods as Kenya Red Cross steps in to rescue trapped Kenyans
Athi River
The downpour has swelled rivers beyond their banks, with the Athi River's swelling waters creating significant disruptions.
In a series of advisories, KeNHA has been tirelessly updating the public, cautioning against travel on roads transformed into rivers.
In the earliest hours of the day, the Athi River's surge cut off critical roadways, with the bridge linking Kitengela to Mombasa Road along Namanga Road becoming impassable.
KeNHA's warned motorists not to not attempt to cross and suggested a detour through the East African Portland Cement junction via Athi River to Devki.
Thika Superhighway
The Thika Superhighway, a vital artery for commuters, faced its own trials as heavy rains turned sections into waterways.
The Juja underpass became a bottleneck, with the highway and service lane at Exits 14 & 15 overwhelmed by the flood.
Parts of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology have also flooded.
Similarly, a section towards the Kahawa Sukari Engen from the Kenyatta University main highway saw conditions that rendered the road scarcely passable.
Eastern Bypass
Traffic was disrupted along Eastern Bypass near Kamakis after floodwaters rendered the road impassable.
Images from the scene showed the road submerged in the water that has now become a nightmare for motorists & pedestrians.
Magadi
The situation on the Oltepesi-Magadi Road was dire, with the KeNHA urging motorists to either find alternate routes or exercise extreme caution if travel was unavoidable.
This reflected the gravity of the situation across the country, with many roadways similarly afflicted.
Yatta, Machakos
In the midst of the crisis, the Kenya Red Cross has emerged as a beacon of hope.
Their swift action, aided by drones, led to the dramatic rescue of a child marooned by floodwaters, in Yatta, Machakos County on Tuesday, in partnership with the Kenya Police.
They have been on the front lines in Nairobi and beyond, evacuating families to safety.
Mathare
Areas like Mukuru, Mathare, and others have been hit hard, with response teams working around the clock to offer relief and aid to those affected.
In one heart-wrenching account, eighteen people, including children, were rescued in Madi, Mathare Area 4A.
It's a stark reminder that behind every statistic, there are stories of lives disrupted, of people fighting for a semblance of normality.
Nairobi CBD
Residents of Nairobi woke up to a shocking scene on Wednesday, April 24, after a night of heavy rains caused a huge tree to collapse across the busy Moi Avenue, right next to the iconic Imenti House.
The fallen tree, which has been a familiar sight to pedestrians and commuters alike, now lies across the road closing up the entire width of the road.
Images from the scene show its branches touching the walls of buildings.
Recent incidents of the damage cause by the heavy rains in Nairobi serve as a wake-up call regarding urban planning.
Questions have been raised about the readiness of Nairobi's infrastructure to withstand such events and the steps that need to be taken to prevent future occurrences.
For now, commuters are advised to seek alternative routes as the clean-up operation is yet to start.
Moi Avenue is a central hub for public and private transport, and has been rendered impassable.
This has caused detours and delays. Matatus, buses, and personal vehicles have diverted, leading to a ripple effect of congestion across connecting roads and nearby streets.
Other photos & videos of places experiencing floods
Editor's Note: Help is available. Should you or a loved one need help, don't hesitate to reach out to:-
Kenya Red Cross; (+254) 703 037 000. Toll Free: 1199.
Nairobi County Emergency services +254 725 624 489 or +254 738 041 292.
