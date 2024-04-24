JKUAT, Thika Superhighway, Mathare & other areas where floods have caused havoc

Athi River

The downpour has swelled rivers beyond their banks, with the Athi River's swelling waters creating significant disruptions.

In a series of advisories, KeNHA has been tirelessly updating the public, cautioning against travel on roads transformed into rivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the earliest hours of the day, the Athi River's surge cut off critical roadways, with the bridge linking Kitengela to Mombasa Road along Namanga Road becoming impassable.

KeNHA's warned motorists not to not attempt to cross and suggested a detour through the East African Portland Cement junction via Athi River to Devki.

Thika Superhighway

The Thika Superhighway, a vital artery for commuters, faced its own trials as heavy rains turned sections into waterways.

Floodwaters disrupt traffic along Thika Superhighway in Juja Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The Juja underpass became a bottleneck, with the highway and service lane at Exits 14 & 15 overwhelmed by the flood.

Parts of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology have also flooded.

Similarly, a section towards the Kahawa Sukari Engen from the Kenyatta University main highway saw conditions that rendered the road scarcely passable.

Floodwaters disrupt traffic along Thika Superhighway in Juja Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Bypass

Traffic was disrupted along Eastern Bypass near Kamakis after floodwaters rendered the road impassable.

Images from the scene showed the road submerged in the water that has now become a nightmare for motorists & pedestrians.

Traffic was disrupted along Eastern Bypass near Kamakis after floodwaters rendered the road impassable. Pulse Live Kenya

Magadi

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation on the Oltepesi-Magadi Road was dire, with the KeNHA urging motorists to either find alternate routes or exercise extreme caution if travel was unavoidable.

This reflected the gravity of the situation across the country, with many roadways similarly afflicted.

Yatta, Machakos

In the midst of the crisis, the Kenya Red Cross has emerged as a beacon of hope.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their swift action, aided by drones, led to the dramatic rescue of a child marooned by floodwaters, in Yatta, Machakos County on Tuesday, in partnership with the Kenya Police.

They have been on the front lines in Nairobi and beyond, evacuating families to safety.

Police chopper rescues a child marooned by floods In Yatta, Machakos County Pulse Live Kenya

Mathare

Areas like Mukuru, Mathare, and others have been hit hard, with response teams working around the clock to offer relief and aid to those affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one heart-wrenching account, eighteen people, including children, were rescued in Madi, Mathare Area 4A.

It's a stark reminder that behind every statistic, there are stories of lives disrupted, of people fighting for a semblance of normality.

Eighteen people, including children, were rescued in Madi, Mathare Area 4A. Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi CBD

Residents of Nairobi woke up to a shocking scene on Wednesday, April 24, after a night of heavy rains caused a huge tree to collapse across the busy Moi Avenue, right next to the iconic Imenti House.

The fallen tree, which has been a familiar sight to pedestrians and commuters alike, now lies across the road closing up the entire width of the road.

Images from the scene show its branches touching the walls of buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent incidents of the damage cause by the heavy rains in Nairobi serve as a wake-up call regarding urban planning.

Huge tree falls in Nairobi CBD & blocks entire width of Moi Avenue Pulse Live Kenya

Questions have been raised about the readiness of Nairobi's infrastructure to withstand such events and the steps that need to be taken to prevent future occurrences.

For now, commuters are advised to seek alternative routes as the clean-up operation is yet to start.

Moi Avenue is a central hub for public and private transport, and has been rendered impassable.

ADVERTISEMENT

This has caused detours and delays. Matatus, buses, and personal vehicles have diverted, leading to a ripple effect of congestion across connecting roads and nearby streets.

Huge tree falls in Nairobi CBD & blocks entire width of Moi Avenue Pulse Live Kenya

Huge tree falls in Nairobi CBD & blocks entire width of Moi Avenue Pulse Live Kenya

Other photos & videos of places experiencing floods

ADVERTISEMENT

Editor's Note: Help is available. Should you or a loved one need help, don't hesitate to reach out to:-

Kenya Red Cross; (+254) 703 037 000. Toll Free: 1199.

ADVERTISEMENT