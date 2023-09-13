The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenya to host regional tourism expos in November

Fabian Simiyu

Get ready to embark on a captivating journey through the heart of East Africa as Kenya prepares to take centre stage in the world of tourism this November.

CS Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage Peninah Malonza when she launched the twin tourism fairs (EARTE and MKTE) which will be hosted in November at KICC
Kenya is set to host the 3rd edition of the East Africa Regional Tourism Expo (EARTE) in November, with the aim of boosting regional tourism.

During the unveiling of the event at KICC, scheduled for November 20th-22nd, 2023, Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza also announced that the event would run concurrently with the annual Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE).

According to Malonza, this dual approach will not only enhance Kenya's visibility but also promote regional partnerships and investments within the hospitality, travel, and tourism sectors.

From R-L Tourism PS John Ololtuaa, CS Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage Peninah Malonza, PS EAC Abdi Dubat, CEO KTF Susan Ongalo and CEO KAHC during the launch of EARTE and MKTE
She emphasised the importance of unity and a shared vision within the East African Community.

"The events provide a platform for the travel trade in the region to showcase and network with the world, my ministry is dedicated to promoting tourism within the region," said Malonza.

Furthermore, she highlighted the pivotal role of the tourism sector in fostering inclusive growth and employment opportunities within the region.

"EARTE and MKTE 2023 will allow us to keep industry stakeholders informed about progress made towards industry growth and the new strategies, programs, and partnerships available in the market," she added.

A lions yawns at Nairobi's National Park March 11, 2013. The park is located just 7 km (4 miles) from the Kenya's capital city center. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Malonza stressed the significance of collaboration between countries and their regional partners to strengthen the tourism sector.

Abdi Dubat, the Principal Secretary East Africa Community, noted that the tourism sector contributes significantly to the East Africa region's GDP and employment opportunities, making it crucial to share their unique heritage globally.

"The region is ready to share and promote quality tourism to the world; we now have greater potential for intra-Africa tourism, which we should continue to advocate for," said Dubat.

John Olotuaa, the Principal Secretary for Tourism, highlighted the commitment to promote intra-regional tourism flow across borders, anticipating that this platform would strengthen relations among partners across Africa, Europe, and beyond.

The East Africa Regional Tourism Expo (EARTE) is an annual regional travel fair that showcases the diverse tourism offerings of East African Community partner states.

The eastern entrance to Nairobi National Park, where big game roamed (outside the view of my minivan).
The Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE), on the other hand, is Kenya's annual flagship travel trade fair that brings together tourism stakeholders and media from key source markets globally.

These two expos have now been combined into one event, allowing for increased value and engagement for all participants.

John Chirchir, the Acting CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to profile Kenya as a unique tourist destination and consolidate its position as a premier Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) destination in the region.

