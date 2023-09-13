Kenya to host regional tourism expos in November

During the unveiling of the event at KICC, scheduled for November 20th-22nd, 2023, Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza also announced that the event would run concurrently with the annual Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE).

According to Malonza, this dual approach will not only enhance Kenya's visibility but also promote regional partnerships and investments within the hospitality, travel, and tourism sectors.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasised the importance of unity and a shared vision within the East African Community.

"The events provide a platform for the travel trade in the region to showcase and network with the world, my ministry is dedicated to promoting tourism within the region," said Malonza.

Furthermore, she highlighted the pivotal role of the tourism sector in fostering inclusive growth and employment opportunities within the region.

"EARTE and MKTE 2023 will allow us to keep industry stakeholders informed about progress made towards industry growth and the new strategies, programs, and partnerships available in the market," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters

Malonza stressed the significance of collaboration between countries and their regional partners to strengthen the tourism sector.

Role of tourism in East Africa

Abdi Dubat, the Principal Secretary East Africa Community, noted that the tourism sector contributes significantly to the East Africa region's GDP and employment opportunities, making it crucial to share their unique heritage globally.

"The region is ready to share and promote quality tourism to the world; we now have greater potential for intra-Africa tourism, which we should continue to advocate for," said Dubat.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Olotuaa, the Principal Secretary for Tourism, highlighted the commitment to promote intra-regional tourism flow across borders, anticipating that this platform would strengthen relations among partners across Africa, Europe, and beyond.

The East Africa Regional Tourism Expo (EARTE) is an annual regional travel fair that showcases the diverse tourism offerings of East African Community partner states.

BusinessInsider

The Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE), on the other hand, is Kenya's annual flagship travel trade fair that brings together tourism stakeholders and media from key source markets globally.

These two expos have now been combined into one event, allowing for increased value and engagement for all participants.

ADVERTISEMENT