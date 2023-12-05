The sports category has moved to a new website.

Netizens slam Kibera food vendor who sold French vlogger ugali-matumbo for Sh1,000

Amos Robi

Despite questioning the vendor multiple times about the accuracy of the cost, the man defended the price of ugali to be Sh800

YouTuber Kino in Kibera Kibandaski
YouTuber Kino in Kibera Kibandaski

Kenyans online have expressed a range of reactions following an incident involving a visiting French YouTuber, Kino Yves, who was charged an exorbitant amount for a plate of matumbo and ugali at a popular makeshift eatery popularly known as Kibandaski.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Kino Yves documented his experience, interacting with one of the local residents while enjoying his meal.

The YouTuber was visibly upset when he received the bill, realizing he was being charged Sh1,000 for the ugali and matumbo plate, a price that was five times higher than he anticipated.

Despite questioning the vendor multiple times about the accuracy of the cost, the man defended the high price.

Kino expressed his disbelief, stating, "Just before you told me this is Sh200, so the ugali is Sh800? So anyone who takes ugali here pays Sh800?"

Recognizing the potential scam, the Frenchman decided to pay Sh500 for the meal, acknowledging that the actual cost of the ugali was significantly less than the amount he was asked to pay.

The online community in Kenya responded with dissatisfaction, attributing the incident to the behaviour of Kenyan leaders that has trickled down to the citizens.

Some criticised the Kibandaski attendant, suggesting that he lacked a business-oriented mindset and should have used the opportunity to promote his business.

Additionally, there were concerns that such actions could tarnish the country's image and discourage foreigners from visiting.

YouTuber Kino Yves
YouTuber Kino Yves YouTuber Kino Yves Pulse Live Kenya

Online reactions ranged from disappointment to calls for better business practices, as Kenyans emphasized the importance of creating a positive impression for visitors.

Below are some of the reactions:

pbken You lost more customers from this one man. Lol. He could’ve been the one promoting your business to his folks as they travel in town. Your loss. Maaaajaaaabuu… wueeeeh

lily_wyne1 The sad part is that the man is shameless.He wants more even after been given 700.People wonder why they don't progress in Life,it's because of such behavior

asheliud Like you are trying to con someone kwanza na food. Seriously do you think that because he is a tourist he doesn't know the situation in Kenya?, the Guy is even laughing because he knows you are trying to steal from him. He gave you ksh 500 that's too much

sirr_wildheart So sad to see you con someone out of their lack of knowledge and you forget he's put your business online..now everyone knows you're a con

lilagolaw How short sighted is this guy surely? He just lost a whole load of potential customers. Smh

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

