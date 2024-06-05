The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

9 low-maintenance plants to add vibrancy to your home

Amos Robi

Adding plants to your home can improve air quality and make it feel more vibrant

Houseplants
Houseplants

Adding plants to your home can make it feel more vibrant and improve the air quality. If you’re worried about keeping them alive, don’t be! Here are some low-maintenance plants that are easy to care for:

The Snake Plant is a fantastic option for beginners. It can tolerate low to bright light and only needs watering every 2-4 weeks, allowing the soil to dry out between waterings.

This hardy plant also purifies the air, making it a great addition to any room.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ZZ Plant is another resilient choice. It can thrive in low to bright light and requires watering every 2-3 weeks, ensuring the soil is completely dry before watering again.

This plant is extremely drought-tolerant and easy to maintain.

Zanzibar plant
Zanzibar plant Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Spider Plants are perfect for those new to houseplants. They prefer bright, indirect light but can also tolerate lower light levels. Water them once a week, allowing the top inch of soil to dry out. Spider plants produce "spiderettes," or baby plants, that can be propagated to create new plants, and they are excellent air purifiers.

Pothos, also known as devil’s ivy, is popular for its attractive trailing vines and ease of care. It can grow in various light conditions, making it ideal for any room in the house.

Water it every 1-2 weeks, letting the soil dry out between waterings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peace Lilies are beautiful with their white blooms and are relatively low-maintenance. They can tolerate low light and help improve indoor air quality by filtering out harmful toxins.

Water them once a week, keeping the soil consistently moist but not waterlogged.

Aloe Vera is both a low-maintenance and practical plant, known for its medicinal properties. It thrives on neglect and can survive with minimal watering, making it ideal for busy individuals.

aloe vera plant
aloe vera plant Shutterstock
ADVERTISEMENT

Water it every 3 weeks, allowing the soil to dry out completely between waterings, and place it in bright, indirect sunlight.

Succulents are renowned for their ability to store water, making them highly drought-resistant. Their unique shapes and colours add aesthetic appeal to any home.

They require bright, direct light for several hours a day and need watering only once a month, ensuring the soil is dry before watering again.

ADVERTISEMENT

True to its name, the Cast Iron Plant is nearly indestructible. It can handle neglect, low light, and irregular watering, making it one of the easiest houseplants to care for.

Water it every 2-3 weeks, allowing the soil to dry out between waterings, and it tolerates low light but prefers medium, indirect light.

The Cast Iron Plant (Aspidistra elatior, aka the bar room plant)
The Cast Iron Plant (Aspidistra elatior, aka the bar room plant) BusinessInsider

Chinese Evergreen plants are known for their striking foliage and easy care. They can adapt to a variety of lighting conditions and are relatively drought-tolerant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water them every 2-3 weeks, letting the soil dry out between waterings, and they can thrive in low to bright, indirect light.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

9 low-maintenance plants to add vibrancy to your home

9 low-maintenance plants to add vibrancy to your home

Maasai Mara bans private cars for safaris & approves only 3 types of vehicles

Maasai Mara bans private cars for safaris & approves only 3 types of vehicles

8 benefits you get by holding a wedding on a weekday instead of a weekend

8 benefits you get by holding a wedding on a weekday instead of a weekend

Major reasons some couples opt for open marriages: Would you take the leap?

Major reasons some couples opt for open marriages: Would you take the leap?

Ruto & AfDB President make lady's birthday unforgettable at 35,000ft in the air

Ruto & AfDB President make lady's birthday unforgettable at 35,000ft in the air

Celebrities eyeing elective seats in 2027 & the positions they are interested in

Celebrities eyeing elective seats in 2027 & the positions they are interested in

Ruto's State House aide Kipchumba Karori weds in exquisite ceremony [Photos]

Ruto's State House aide Kipchumba Karori weds in exquisite ceremony [Photos]

Protecting your smart home from hackers

Protecting your smart home from hackers

7 things you achieve by covering food while warming it in the microwave

7 things you achieve by covering food while warming it in the microwave

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Food in the microwave

7 things you achieve by covering food while warming it in the microwave

Tourists using a private vehicle during a safari

Maasai Mara bans private cars for safaris & approves only 3 types of vehicles

President William Ruto, President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina and his photographer Tolani Alli

Ruto & AfDB President make lady's birthday unforgettable at 35,000ft in the air

Houseplants

9 low-maintenance plants to add vibrancy to your home