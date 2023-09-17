96 & counting: Meet the adventurer on a mission to explore waterfalls in Kenya

Having visited more than 96 waterfalls, Maina's journey into this world was deeply personal. It began with a near-drowning experience in 2007, which left him with a lasting phobia of water. Determined to conquer his fear, he embarked on a mission to explore waterfalls across Kenya.

Yet, his visits go beyond conquering personal fears. William Maina is on a mission to educate the masses on the importance of environmental conservation.

For him, every waterfall has a story to tell, whether it's about traditional practices, historical events, or cultural significance.

"I advocate for climate change as our water levels have greatly reduced as I do plant trees at falls that I visit," Maina explains.

The act of planting trees during his waterfall visits is a symbolic gesture, a step closer to combating the reduction in water levels.

It serves as a tangible reminder of the critical need for environmental conservation in a world grappling with climate change.

But Maina doesn't keep these experiences to himself. He shares them with his followers online, inviting them to explore these breathtaking sites as well.

Through platforms like Instagram and Google Maps, he showcases Kenya's stunning landscapes, drawing attention to the natural beauty that often goes unnoticed.

"I also post my waterfall on Instagram and also Google Maps to showcase Kenya's beautiful landscapes," Maina adds.

His visits to waterfalls also serve as a bridge between generations. Engaging with the older generation, Maina collects stories and narratives about the falls.

These stories range from the struggle for independence to mystical legends, tragedies, and cultural practices.

